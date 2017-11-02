Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on South Countyline Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A construction company advised a dismissed employee stole items out of a company vehicle and was last seen on West Vine Street. Officer located subject and recovered the items; company did not wish to pursue charges but the subject was criminally trespassed from the property.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A North Poplar Street resident advised his neighbor shined a bright light into his bedroom and screamed into his window. Officer spoke to the neighbor who stated someone had woken him up so he went outside where he sneezed loudly.

• A North Main Street employee reported someone was smoking pot in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officer noted the subjects scattered; spoke to management who would handle the issue.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding harassment through social media.

• A California police department requested officers attempt to locate a missing person supposedly living in town. Officer located the subject who was alive and well and provided him a number to contact a California detective; officer advised department of his findings.

Tuesday:

• Complainant requested a standby at a West Crocker Street address while they picked up items.

• Caller wanted officers to contact her cousin and advise her a package arrived for her.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Poplar Street.

• Complainant reported it appeared someone had attempted to make entry into his Sandusky Street residence. Officer noted the door frame was broken as if someone tried to kick the door in.

• A North Poplar Street complainant advised they had been receiving harassing phone calls.

• Complainant reported a vehicle almost ran her off the roadway near West Lytle and South Union streets. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer about a problem with her North Countyline Street landlord.

• Officer responded to a 911 hang up call on East Crocker Street; advised subject to speak to a counselor and to call back if need be.

• Caller requested a welfare check on his parents on Stoner Road as he had not heard from them for a few days. Officer advised the parents were fine.

• Officer and K9 officer assisted Tiffin Police Department on Ohio 18 and located trace amounts of green leafy vegetation and drug paraphernalia.

• Complainant reported they pulled up to their Grape Street residence and noticed two male subjects lurking around their garage but didn’t see where they took off to. Officer would check the area.

