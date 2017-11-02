Public Record

Posted On Thu. Nov 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
citations
Tuesday:
• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on South Countyline Street.
thefts
Wednesday:
• A construction company advised a dismissed employee stole items out of a company vehicle and was last seen on West Vine Street. Officer located subject and recovered the items; company did not wish to pursue charges but the subject was criminally trespassed from the property.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• A North Poplar Street resident advised his neighbor shined a bright light into his bedroom and screamed into his window. Officer spoke to the neighbor who stated someone had woken him up so he went outside where he sneezed loudly.
• A North Main Street employee reported someone was smoking pot in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officer noted the subjects scattered; spoke to management who would handle the issue.
• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding harassment through social media.
• A California police department requested officers attempt to locate a missing person supposedly living in town. Officer located the subject who was alive and well and provided him a number to contact a California detective; officer advised department of his findings.
Tuesday:
• Complainant requested a standby at a West Crocker Street address while they picked up items.
• Caller wanted officers to contact her cousin and advise her a package arrived for her.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Poplar Street.
• Complainant reported it appeared someone had attempted to make entry into his Sandusky Street residence. Officer noted the door frame was broken as if someone tried to kick the door in.
• A North Poplar Street complainant advised they had been receiving harassing phone calls.
• Complainant reported a vehicle almost ran her off the roadway near West Lytle and South Union streets. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer about a problem with her North Countyline Street landlord.
• Officer responded to a 911 hang up call on East Crocker Street; advised subject to speak to a counselor and to call back if need be.
• Caller requested a welfare check on his parents on Stoner Road as he had not heard from them for a few days. Officer advised the parents were fine.
• Officer and K9 officer assisted Tiffin Police Department on Ohio 18 and located trace amounts of green leafy vegetation and drug paraphernalia.
• Complainant reported they pulled up to their Grape Street residence and noticed two male subjects lurking around their garage but didn’t see where they took off to. Officer would check the area.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Browns Joe Thomas injury

Browns get a Breather during bye week

Posted On01 Nov 2017
DeShone Kizer Browns starting QB again

Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Posted On25 Oct 2017
Myles Garrett Browns DE

Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett enters concussion protocol

Posted On25 Oct 2017

Tiffin: Falling drywall kills 8-year-old girl searching for kittens 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football OHSAA Playoffs ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30 Division I Region 1 8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1) 7 Canton McKinley
Posted On 01 Nov 2017
Off

Pro basketball: Cavs drop fourth straight

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press CLEVELAND — Thaddeus Young scored 26 points, Darren Collison had 25 and the Indiana Pacers sent the
Posted On 01 Nov 2017
Off

Pro football: Bills ready for prime-time stage

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Sports Writer EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Buffalo Bills have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the
Posted On 01 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company