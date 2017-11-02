H.O.P.E. introduces itself

By BRIAN BOHNERT

A local grassroots organization aimed at educating Fostoria on the deadly opioid epidemic introduced itself to community leaders Wednesday morning.

H.O.P.E. in Fostoria (Heroin. Opioid. Prevention. Education.) hosted a kick-off event Wednesday inside the Fostoria Learning Center for community leaders and business representatives to learn about the group and its mission.

The 13-member committee made up of city officials, business leaders and other prominent citizens was born from a joint effort by the Fostoria Kiwanis Club and the United Way of Fostoria after representatives of the organizations saw the devastating impact of heroin abuse on the community.

“Most of the people who have come together are not here just because of their job,” said Mircea Handru, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties. “They are community members who are really invested in fighting this drug in Fostoria.”

Wednesday’s event featured a panel discussion with three guest speakers who highlighted local, regional and statewide efforts to raise awareness of the war on deadly opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and carfentanyl.

Handru was one of the presenters, alongside Rep. Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) and Fostoria Police Officer Brandon Bell, who also serves as the local representative with the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit.

Bell, a Fostoria police officer since 2008, said Fostoria is “no worse off than any other communities” but strong community support will be the key to getting dangerous drugs off the streets.

“We are not going to arrest our way out of this epidemic,” said Bell. “We can arrest the dealers — we can go after the dealers. But, we’re not going to arrest all of the addicts.”

Bell began his presentation by praising H.O.P.E. in Fostoria for calling attention to the growing drug problem instead of sweeping it under the rug like other communities throughout Ohio.

“A lot of communities will not admit they have a problem. This community has,” he said. “(H.O.P.E. in Fostoria) has really taken the bull by the horns and taken the first step in admitting this community has a problem.”

While overdose cases continue to spike statewide, Bell said the presence of dangerous synthetic drugs fentanyl and carfentanyl are forcing some addicts to think twice about what they’re putting into their bodies.

“They’re literally scared,” he said. “It doesn’t always stop them from using, but I do see them taking a step back and thinking about what they’re doing.”

Fentanyl is said to be 100 times more potent than morphine and carfentanyl is commonly used by zoologists as an elephant tranquilizer.

“Can you imagine shooting this into your body? This is happening in Ohio,” said Handru, adding the drugs may even be too strong for animals and require Narcan to prevent them from overdosing.

Both fentanyl and carfentanyl are produced in China and can be made in mass batches and shipped directly to the United States.

“You can get online and order a kilo of fentanyl for $1,500, and have it delivered right to your door,” said Bell.

The rise in opiate-related deaths has scared some drug addicts into reverting back to older narcotics. The most common alternative to heroin is also the drug authorities say led most addicts to the deadly opioid — prescription painkillers.

When METRICH agents conduct controlled buys of pain pills, Bell said he and his team spend between $15 and $30 per pill.

Today, the U.S. accounts for between 80-85 percent of the world’s prescription medication.

“I’d say at least two-thirds of (opiate addicts) say they started with prescription pills from a legitimate injury,” he said.

Bell drove his point home with a sobering story of a promising college athlete who, after suffering a sports-related injury, became addicted to his prescription pain medication and then heroin.

“It doesn’t discriminate,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, black or white. Everybody — it affects everybody.”

The drastic upswing in overdose deaths has also led to a rise in sales of methamphetamine, which Bell said are being given away by Mexican cartels.

“They’re giving it away as a consolation prize to get people hooked on it so they can continue to make money off it,” he said.

Much of the meth local agents are seeing in the area is coming from nearby Ohio cities such as Akron, Oregon and Bellevue, as well as from various sites throughout Sandusky County.

An increase in local theft and burglary cases is directly linked to drug use as addicts scrounge for whatever money they can find to afford heroin or any of the costlier alternatives.

“Almost every (theft) we deal with is a drug addict doing it to feed an addiction,” Bell said.

Political and logistical loopholes have posed a problem for law enforcement in the war on drugs. Bell said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) is backlogged by at least eight months, meaning dealers could be released from jail if it takes too long to get drug test results.

“Part of it has to do with a high influx of drugs coming in,” he said.

Bell said BCI plans to start farming out some of its cases to outside agencies in order to get results to law enforcement sooner. However, that creates another problem if a drug case goes to trial.

“If they farm things out, the agency won’t come and testify,” he said. “If it goes to trial, it has to be retested by BCI in order for them to testify.”

When he first joined the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties several years ago, Handru said his goal was to spend his first year on the job meeting with addicts twice a month to learn about their addiction.

The experience taught him several things about the heroin epidemic and its rise to prominence in the drug underworld, including that every one of those addicts relapsed at least once and more than half of them were incarcerated at some point.

While heroin was never the starting point for those addicts, Handru also learned the dangerous opioid was the pinnacle.

“Heroin was the best they felt, the best high they ever got,” he said.

This year, Seneca County has had 11 overdose deaths. While that statistic may be alarming, Handru said counties such as Summit County, which play home to larger cities, can see as many as 24 fatal overdoses in a weekend.

Reineke, who appeared via Skype, provided a snapshot of what the state legislature is doing to combat the opioid scourge ravaging Ohio’s neighborhoods.

The 88th District representative said the state has invested millions of dollars into addressing the opioid crisis, including $180 million to fight the war on drugs, $30 million toward child protective services, $6 million toward drug courts, and more.

Reineke centered his presentation on the four main components of H.O.P.E. in Fostoria’s mission — Prevention, Treatment, Mental Health and Workforce.

He encouraged all members of the community to engage in open and honest conversations with loved ones about the dangers of drug abuse, mentioning several state-funded programs aimed at promoting more dialogue.

“Research shows that telling people ‘no’ to drugs really works,” Reineke said.

He also stressed the importance of providing recovering addicts with workforce support and removing the stigma associated with manufacturing and career technology jobs.

“Tell people they should pursue an educational choice that works for them,” he said, adding there is a correlation between drug abuse and economic distress.

The committee is committed to at least one year of education to the community. Beginning in January, H.O.P.E. in Fostoria will host speakers and presenters on various subcategories of the heroin/opioid epidemic topic every other month.

The guests will provide an educational presentation before answering any questions the audience may have.

The first event is scheduled Jan. 24 and will focus on prescription education. Other topics will range from identifying the signs of drug addiction, second-hand exposure risks, prevention and ways to help those affected by the problem.

These gatherings will vary in format and will take place in the evening. More information on the times and places will be released as the dates approach.

The events are free and open to community members of all ages.

