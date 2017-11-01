Woman dies after jumping from car

A Tiffin woman who jumped out of a vehicle while being transported to the Seneca County Jail has died.

According to published reports, Jessica Poole, 35, died Friday at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center from injuries she sustained Thursday after jumping out of a Tiffin city vehicle while in custody.

She was being transported from Fostoria to the Seneca County Jail by Heidi Ramirez, a Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court probation officer, when she jumped out of the vehicle as it traveled on U.S. 224 near the jail. Reports indicate she was buckled in and handcuffed but was able to take the seatbelt off and open the door.

She was taken by Life Flight to Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with head injuries.

Poole had a hearing in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Thursday.

No further information was available Tuesday as several calls made to Seneca County Sheriff Bill Eckelberry and Sgt. Kevin Reinbolt were not returned by press time.

