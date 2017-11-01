Where there’s smoke…

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Many people have done it.

Maybe by cooking microwave popcorn too long or burning a bagel in the toaster.

Some people would agree the sounds to be screeching and annoying.

But having smoke detectors in the home could mean the difference between life and death.

In light of the recent house fire that took the lives of five individuals, officials are stressing the importance of having working smoke detectors in the home to help prevent such tragedies.

Kelly Stincer, public information officer with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said investigators did find evidence of the brackets of one smoke alarm inside the residence at 10331 W. Ohio 18; however, because the house was so badly damaged, “there was no way to determine if there were working smoke detectors” in the rest of the house.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes without smoke alarms, at 38 percent of homes.

This has inspired officials to spread the word about the importance of having and consistently checking smoke detectors in the home.

“They give you that early warning you need to get out of a structure that is involved in fire and smoke,” Fostoria interim fire Chief Brian Herbert said. “Smoke is one of the earliest detectors of a fire. If you don’t get that early warning, your chances of survival are less likely.”

Ideally, Herbert said a smoke detector should be installed in all sleeping quarters as well as in each main living area in a home. At minimum, he said there should be one on every floor of the house, including the basement.

Smoke detectors should always be placed on the ceiling and near a doorway to better alert people when they’re sleeping.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, half of home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are asleep.

According to Herbert, it is safest to sleep with the door closed because it “dramatically slows down how quick the gases travel.”

“You’re not going to get the flames or gases in the room. Smoke rises so it will come in through the threshold of the door at its highest point,” he said. “Having your smoke detector right there will buy you more time to get out your secondary exit.”

Secondary exits could include another door or a window. Herbert said it’s important for each resident in the home to have an escape plan in the event of a house fire. The plan should include an exit out the main door of the room and a secondary exit as well as a meeting place for family members once outside the home.

If children or other residents are unable to get out of their rooms, officials have said to open the window and throw items such as toys or blankets out of it so first responders know someone is inside.

Members of Fostoria Fire Department have been spreading this message to area students over the past few weeks, educating them on fire safety and asking them to share what they learned with their families. They expressed the importance of having working smoke detectors, testing the detectors and replacing the batteries as well as having an escape plan.

Firefighters sent the youngsters home with two pieces of homework: ensuring their parents test the smoke detectors or ensuring they get some if the home didn’t have any; and creating or going over an escape plan in the event of a fire.

Herbert said members of the department are willing to sit down with a family to help them create a safety plan based on the layout of their home.

Officials are also available to speak with business employees upon request about fire safety and escape plans in the office.

“If they need us to come, we can walk through the home and help draw up a plan and give them ideas and talk to the kids,” Herbert said. “No one wants to go through what we went through last week again. We want to spread the message and help keep people as safe as we can.”

The Fostoria Fire Department offers free smoke detectors to families who can’t afford to buy their own. The expenses are paid for by the Fostoria Firefighters Local 325 as well as donations from local businesses.

Herbert said the station has had an influx of people coming in for smoke detectors the last few days in response to the fatal house fire and their messages to area students.

“A parent came in with their child and said ‘They wouldn’t leave me alone until I got up here and got a smoke detector,'” he said. “That’s the response we want. Sometimes parents get busy and forget the importance of having an escape plan and smoke detectors. We want to reach them all but it’s gratifying to see when it does work.”

The department also offers free smoke detectors for individuals who are hearing-impaired. The customized smoke detector is a combination of two units. One is similar to an average smoke detector that hangs from the ceiling and produces a beeping sound, although the beeping may not be heard. If the smoke detector begins beeping, another unit will use a strobe light to visually alert individuals in the residence of a possible fire. The second unit will also send vibrations to alert anyone who may not see the light.

Herbert said it’s recommended all smoke detectors are tested every month with the batteries being changed every six months. A good way to remember is to change the batteries when changing the clocks during daylight savings time.

The average lifespan of a smoke detector is 10 years. According to Herbert, they should be replaced after a decade of use or when they no longer work when tested.

“Just having them isn’t always going to be enough,” he said. “If they’re not working properly, you’re not going to get that early warning that you need to get out safely.”

For more information about fire safety, to get a smoke detector or to request a member of the Fostoria Fire Department speak with your family or employees, call 419-435-3206 or visit the station at 233 W. South St.

Comments

comments