Public Record

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for improper lane change following a report of a non-injury accident in the 100 block of East Lytle Street at 3:36 p.m.

• Officer issued a citation for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Subject came on station to report tires were stolen from his Columbus Avenue property.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller requested an officer drive by an East North Street residence as dogs were barking at the front door. Officer didn’t witness anyone around.

• Officer was out with a suspicious subject on North Countyline Street.

• Officer was out with a vehicle parked the wrong way on East North Street; owner would move the vehicle.

• Caller complained of a vehicle that had been parked on West Fourth Street for a long time without being moved. Vehicle was towed.

• Officer witnessed a subject smash a window at a South Main Street residence. Resident did not want to press charges; wanted subject criminally trespassed from the location; two windows were found broken.

• Subject reported a lost wallet from a South Poplar Street location.

Monday:

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle on East Clark Street. Upon callback, stated the vehicle drove away.

• Caller requested an officer for a subject who was picking up items on Beier Drive. Subject had their property and was on their way.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a Stinchcomb Drive address. Officer noted there was no answer at the door and no vehicle in the driveway; would attempt to locate.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding problems.

• A Francis Avenue complainant reported her daughter was choked by her boyfriend. Officer noted the child was in the custody of the mother and there were no signs of a physical altercation; male was warned for disorderly conduct while the female wouldn’t cooperate and did not want to press charges.

• Caller requested an officer to an East High Street address. Subjects parted ways and agreed to never see each other again.

• Complainant requested an officer as her boyfriend’s ex-wife was at a Maple Street address. Subject was trespassed from the property and warned of telecommunications harassment.

• Caller complained about a trailer in the roadway near McDougal and Sumner streets. Trailer was pushed back into the driveway.

• Complainant reported her children didn’t come home from school. Children were located on East Fourth Street and sent home to Taft Boulevard.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding a subject knocking on the door of a North Countyline Street residence. Subject was locked out of her home.

• Subject reported they located a wallet on South Union Street. Item as retrieved.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Lytle Street.

• Officer looked into a 9-1-1 hang-up call from an East High Street location but all subjects denied making the call or having any kind of problem.

• Complainant reported a male attempted to use three different credit cards to purchase cigarettes from a North Countyline Street business but all were declined; didn’t know if the subject left on foot or in a vehicle. Officers were on the look out.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Squad was dispatched at 4:55 a.m. for an ill female in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street.

• At 10:42 a.m., EMS was dispatched to the 200 block of West High Street for a female.

• Squad responded to the 100 block of West Clark Street at 12:43 p.m. for a medical alarm activation.

Monday:

• EMS was requested to the 1200 block of Roosevelt Road for a medical alert activation at 2:36 p.m.

