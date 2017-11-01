Fostoria-to-Fremont AEP lines to get upgrade

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

American Electric Power Company is investing $7 million in Seneca County’s portion of an upgrade to its Fostoria-to-Fremont transmission lines, according to Seneca Count Commissioner Shayne Thomas.

Thomas made the announcement during the commissioners’ regular weekly meeting Tuesday, noting the public is invited to attend a meeting today from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Old Fort Schools’ Bettsville campus, at which time details of the project will be unveiled.

“Anytime there is an investment in our county’s infrastructure, I’m excited,” Thomas said of the project.

In the Seneca County portion of the project, the transmission lines are mostly in Liberty and Jackson townships, Thomas explained.

Commissioners also authorized an amendment to a contract with engineering firm Feller Finch for the Wolf Creek stream enhancement project, which covers areas from near Fostoria to near Bettsville. The amendment adds another $10,000 in engineering fees to the project.

Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, told the Review Times the county is only fronting the money for the project as property owners along the creek will be assessed fees to cover the project costs.

The commissioners listened to a presentation by Brad Newman, manager of the county’s airport, about drainage tile that needs replaced on that property. Newman was initially slated to give the presentation last week, outlining the $16,330 project, but it was delayed until this week’s meeting.

The county recently spent $10,000 to do a temporary fix on part of the tile, but more work needs to be done, Newman said.

“We had a scope put in the tile, and it showed some of it is collapsed,” the airport manager said. The problem was first noticed when airport officials discovered standing water on the property following a heavy rain in May.

While Newman said the work could wait until next year to be done, Kerschner said the county should budget for the repairs this year if the funds are available.

In another matter, at Kerschner’s request, the commissioners will support a resolution asking federal officials to remove provisions of current national tax legislation that would halt historical and state and local tax credits, in addition to the sale of tax-free municipal bonds.

The resolution, if passed as planned next week, would be forwarded to the two U.S. Senators representing Ohio, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, as well as to Congressman Jim Jordan.

In other business, commissioners voted to accept a no-cost loan for equipment that will be purchased as part of a safety grant the county was awarded earlier this year. Money already spent for a generator for the new Justice Center can be used for grant matching funds, it was noted.

A 2017 Ford Expedition will be purchased by the county for the Veterans Service Commission as a result of a vote Tuesday. The vehicle is to be acquired through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services’ cooperative purchase program at a cost of $34,995.

Buying the vehicle through the state agency allows the county to get the vehicle without going through the bidding process, even though the delivery will go through a local dealership.

Commissioners also voted to acknowledge a waiver of potential conflict of interest and approved an agreement regarding legal representation for the Seneca Regional Planning Commission.

RPC has hired attorney Dave Clouse as its legal representative in various matters, and the wife of County Prosecutor Derek DeVine, Ann DeVine, works for Clouse.

Among the supplemental appropriations approved Tuesday were:

• $15,000 to the general fund for contract services for the airport;

• $500 to the probate special projects fund for supplies;

• $3,000 within the general fund for contract services and contract repairs for the county museum;

• $500 within the general fund for contract services for the county recorder’s office; and

• $4,500 to the general fund for professional services for county bonds.

An executive session was called to discuss a potential real estate purchase, but no formal action was taken following that executive session.

