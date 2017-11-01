Digging in

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Landon Hohman, 5, pulls pumpkin pulp and seeds out of a pumpkin Tuesday morning at St. Wendelin Catholic School. Students in Linda Shetzer’s kindergarten class celebrated Halloween with a pumpkin activity. First, they observed the pumpkin, counting the number of lines it had, determining it if was small or large, estimating its height in blocks, measuring its height in blocks and drawing a picture of it. They also completed an experiment, determining if the pumpkin would float or sink in water, learning that it floated. They then guessed the number of seeds that would be inside the pumpkin before gutting it. Each student took a turn pulling out the “slimy” and “sticky” insides until it was empty. They then placed the seeds in charts of ten and counted the charts (by tens) to see how many seeds were inside. A total of 499 seeds were counted, not including seeds that had sprouted. Shetzer said she hopes to plant the sprouted seeds to see if a pumpkin will grow. After a short break, students then helped carve a face into the pumpkin.

Comments

comments