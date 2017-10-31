Vehicle purchase for Veteran’s Services Commission considered

Posted On Tue. Oct 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

By RON CRAIG
STAFF WRITER

When they meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today, the Seneca County commissioners will consider the purchase of a new vehicle for the county’s Veteran’s Services Commission.
According to an agenda for the meeting, the 2017 Ford Expedition is to be acquired through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services’ cooperative purchase program at a cost of $34,995.
Buying the vehicle through the state agency allows the county to get the vehicle without going through the bidding process, even though the delivery will go through a local dealership.
The commissioners will also be asked to acknowledge a waiver of potential conflict of interest and approve an agreement regarding legal representation for the Seneca Regional Planning Commission.
RPC has hired a county law firm as its legal representative in various matters, and the wife of County Prosecutor Derek DeVine works for that firm. The relationship makes the waiver necessary, according to a spokesperson for the commissioners office.
Commissioners are expected to authorize an amendment to a contract with Feller Finch for the Wolf Creek stream enhancement project, and Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners has asked to discuss historical tax credits during the meeting.
County Administrator Stacy Wilson told the Review Times Monday Kerschner is expected to ask fellow commissioners to support a resolution or a letter voicing concern about the possibility of the tax credits being taken away in a federal budget proposal.
Among the supplemental appropriations to be voted on are:
• $15,000 to the general fund for contract services;
• $500 to the probate special projects fund for supplies;
• $3,000 within the general fund for contract services and contract repairs;
• $500 within the general fund for contract services; and
• $4,500 to the general fund for professional services.
An executive session is listed on the agenda for 10:30 a.m.
Today’s meeting will be conducted at the commissioners office, 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

DeShone Kizer Browns starting QB again

Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Posted On25 Oct 2017
Myles Garrett Browns DE

Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett enters concussion protocol

Posted On25 Oct 2017

Tiffin: Falling drywall kills 8-year-old girl searching for kittens 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Power grid operator slams Trump plan to aid coal, nuclear

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Final Weekly AP Poll Division I 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 9-1 216 2. Toledo Whitmer (5) 10-0 170 3. Lakewood St. Edward 9-1
Posted On 30 Oct 2017
Off

Prep Football: H-L’s Bower named top BVC defensive lineman

Hopewell-Loudon’s Alec Bower was not only a two-way first team pick, but was selected Defensive Player of the Year as well in the 2017
Posted On 30 Oct 2017
Off

Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football Saturday’s Results Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Fremont St. Joseph 27, Sandusky St. Mary’s 13 Toledo City
Posted On 29 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company