Vehicle purchase for Veteran’s Services Commission considered

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

When they meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today, the Seneca County commissioners will consider the purchase of a new vehicle for the county’s Veteran’s Services Commission.

According to an agenda for the meeting, the 2017 Ford Expedition is to be acquired through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services’ cooperative purchase program at a cost of $34,995.

Buying the vehicle through the state agency allows the county to get the vehicle without going through the bidding process, even though the delivery will go through a local dealership.

The commissioners will also be asked to acknowledge a waiver of potential conflict of interest and approve an agreement regarding legal representation for the Seneca Regional Planning Commission.

RPC has hired a county law firm as its legal representative in various matters, and the wife of County Prosecutor Derek DeVine works for that firm. The relationship makes the waiver necessary, according to a spokesperson for the commissioners office.

Commissioners are expected to authorize an amendment to a contract with Feller Finch for the Wolf Creek stream enhancement project, and Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners has asked to discuss historical tax credits during the meeting.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson told the Review Times Monday Kerschner is expected to ask fellow commissioners to support a resolution or a letter voicing concern about the possibility of the tax credits being taken away in a federal budget proposal.

Among the supplemental appropriations to be voted on are:

• $15,000 to the general fund for contract services;

• $500 to the probate special projects fund for supplies;

• $3,000 within the general fund for contract services and contract repairs;

• $500 within the general fund for contract services; and

• $4,500 to the general fund for professional services.

An executive session is listed on the agenda for 10:30 a.m.

Today’s meeting will be conducted at the commissioners office, 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

