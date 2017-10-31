State Fire Marshal releases statement on Ohio 18 house fire

The cause of a fatal fire on Ohio 18 last week was ruled undetermined Monday.

According to a news release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators could not rule out electrical- or heating-related sources as possible causes to a blaze that took the lives of a family of five at 10331 W. Ohio 18 Thursday morning.

Kelly Stincer, public information officer with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said investigators identified reasons that made them believe electricity could have been the potential cause as well as reasons to believe a heating source could have been the potential cause.

“They have to be 100 percent certain but because of how badly the home was damaged, they couldn’t identify one exact cause and they had to rule it undetermined,” she said in a Monday interview with the Review Times.

She explained there are four categories a fire can be ruled: natural, such as lightning; incendiary, such as arson; accidental; or undetermined.

Investigators were, however, able to determine the fire originated on the first floor of the home on the south-facing side.

The fire was reported around 3:46 a.m. Thursday. By the time the first units responded to the scene, authorities said the structure was fully immersed in flames. A call was placed for an exterior-only attack, as it was not safe for firefighters to go inside the home.

In addition, officials said the structural integrity of the home was compromised, which made it difficult for investigators to search for the five reported victims.

The family has identified the five victims as James Rainey, 45; Jodi Depinet-Rainey, 41; Austin Rainey, 19; Cody

Rainey, 15; and Jessica Rainey, 7. Identities and causes of death will be confirmed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Two dogs were also found in the residence.

Bascom Joint Fire District assisted the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation in their search for evidence to pinpoint the cause and origin of the fire.

Seneca County and Bascom EMS, the Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross assisted the seven fire departments on scene Thursday, including Fostoria, New Riegel, Kansas, Old Fort, Bloomville and Attica.

No further information was available at press time.

