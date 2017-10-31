Spreading H.O.P.E. in Fostoria

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

From national television to local news headlines, the deadly drug overdose epidemic is prevalent across the nation.

Thousands of lives are lost each year due to heroin and opioid use.

While local lives are impacted by this epidemic every day, community leaders have joined forces to spread H.O.P.E. in Fostoria.

City officials, business leaders and other prominent community members banded together to create a grassroots organization focused on education and prevention.

H.O.P.E. in Fostoria (heroin/opioid prevention and education) originated with the Fostoria Kiwanis Club and the United Way of Fostoria as officials began seeing a need in the community to address the rising heroin epidemic.

The Kiwanis Club first hosted a discussion on the local effects of the problem in June 2016, but soon realized the topic was too big for one entity. After reaching out to the United Way, the first meeting for the new organization took place in April.

“We were brainstorming on how to approach the topic and each and every one of (the committee members) had a personal experience that broadened it. It was eye-opening how diverse this topic is,” Amie Hathaway, president, said. “It’s not a neat, little package. It affects so many people in so many ways. It crosses all boundaries: class, race, socioeconomics.”

The committee now includes 13 members representing a cross-section of Fostoria from businesses to manufacturing to law enforcement to medicine to the schools to religious institutions and more.

Members include Hathaway, ReMax realtor; Evelyn Marker, United Way of Fostoria executive director; Jennifer Abell, director of student services at Fostoria City Schools; Officer Brandon Bell with the Fostoria Police Department; Autumn Clouse, human resources for Mennel Milling; Andrea Cress, First Federal Bank branch manager; the Rev. Bernie Dickson with Fostoria Church of the Nazarene; Mircea Handru, executive director with Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties; Steve Lehmann, DC, private practice chiropractor; Amy Preble, director of Emergency and Dialysis Services at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital; Julie Reinhart, marketing for Mennel Milling; Ed Schetter, state executive director at Abate of Ohio and fleet sales manager for Reineke Findlay Ford; and Jason Yoakam, president/CEO of JYoakam Communications.

As a group, H.O.P.E. in Fostoria is dedicated to tackling the rising heroin and opioid problem in the city by educating the greater Fostoria community.

Between the three counties — Seneca, Hancock and Wood — officials said there are a lot of resources for people looking for education on the subject, however, they agreed there was no central point in Fostoria.

“We don’t own the problem. The community owns the problem,” Marker said. “Our job is defining the problem, outlining things we can do to address it and keeping our thumbs on the pulse of the problem.”

“There are lots of layers to education that change all of the time,” Hathaway added. “We’re here to help people and to be that resource to point people in the right direction.”

Every time the committee would meet or introduce a new member, another facet of the topic would be presented.

The committee is committed to at least one year of education to the community. Beginning in January, H.O.P.E. in Fostoria will host speakers and presenters on various subcategories of the heroin/opioid epidemic topic every other month. The guest will provide an educational presentation before answering any questions the audience may have.

The first event is scheduled Jan. 24 and will focus on prescription education. Other topics will range from identifying the signs of drug addiction, second-hand exposure risks, prevention and ways to help those affected by the problem.

These gatherings will vary in format and will take place in the evening. More information on the times and places will be released as the dates approach.

The events are free and open to community members of all ages.

“We’re not going to be successful until everyone is involved in the problem,” Marker said.

Officials are still in the process of creating a website and Facebook page as well as establishing a phone number and a place to call home.

As a kick-off event, the committee is introducing itself and its mission to community leaders and business officials in early November. The panel discussion is invitation only and will demonstrate the importance of tackling the problem locally.

Speakers will include Rep. Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), discussing the problem at the state level; Mircea Handru, executive director with the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties, discussing the problem at the county level; and Det. Brandon Bell with the Fostoria Police Department, discussing the problem on the streets of Fostoria.

“We’re just trying to get the word out,” Hathaway said. “If all our efforts save just one life, it’s worth it.”

Comments

comments