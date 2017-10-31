Public Record

Posted On Tue. Oct 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
accidents
Sunday:
• Complainant reported her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 100 block of West High Street at 3:32 p.m.
citations
Monday:
• Officer issued a parking citation following a report of a vehicle blocking a Gerlock Drive driveway.
• Officer will be issuing citations for misuse of 911 following a 911 hangup from a West Fourth Street address.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• A North Countyline Street caller advised her cat stole her lit cigarette and she couldn’t find it; was afraid it would start a fire. Officer did a walk-through of the residence and was unable to locate. Subject declined assistance from the fire department.
• Officer requested a tow for a vehicle on Eastern Avenue that had its tires marked a few days prior.
• Officer located a loose canine on Glenwood Avenue and transported it to the impound.
• Subject advised of vehicles that had been parked on Perry Street for a while without moving. Officer spoke to owners who would move the vehicles.
• Caller stated her friend needed help at a Peeler Drive address. Officer gave a subject a verbal no trespass order and advised the friend to pack up the subjects belongings for him to pick up at the station; advised the friend how to obtain a CPO.
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer speak with a subject at a North Countyline Street address and have them contact the sheriff’s office.
Sunday:
• Complainant requested an officer for an unruly juvenile on Cherry Street. Child was warned for disorderly conduct and the mother declined to press charges.
• A North Union Street resident advised a truck drove by and broke a limb from her tree; requested a complaint on file.
• Caller stated they were watching a live feed video at a park in town and they witnessed a male subject get out of a vehicle and take something from a trailer at the location. Officer checked the area and spoke with someone in charge who stated there was no way the subject took anything.
• Caller advised the southbound red light at North Main and East Center streets was out. The street department was notified and would take care of it.
• Officer was out with vehicles in a North Countyline Street parking lot with four-ways on; subjects were having vehicle issues and were pushing them into the parking lot.
fire runs
Monday:
• At 5:19 a.m., EMS was dispatched to the 1200 block of Sandusky Street for a male subject on blood thinners who cut his hand and was bleeding pretty bad.
Sunday:
• EMS was requested for a diabetic subject who wasn’t feeling well in the 1200 block of Sandusky Street at 10:05 p.m.
• Squad was dispatched at 11:33 p.m. for a subject who fell in the 20 block of Christopher Drive.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

DeShone Kizer Browns starting QB again

Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Posted On25 Oct 2017
Myles Garrett Browns DE

Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett enters concussion protocol

Posted On25 Oct 2017

Tiffin: Falling drywall kills 8-year-old girl searching for kittens 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Power grid operator slams Trump plan to aid coal, nuclear

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Final Weekly AP Poll Division I 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 9-1 216 2. Toledo Whitmer (5) 10-0 170 3. Lakewood St. Edward 9-1
Posted On 30 Oct 2017
Off

Prep Football: H-L’s Bower named top BVC defensive lineman

Hopewell-Loudon’s Alec Bower was not only a two-way first team pick, but was selected Defensive Player of the Year as well in the 2017
Posted On 30 Oct 2017
Off

Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football Saturday’s Results Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Fremont St. Joseph 27, Sandusky St. Mary’s 13 Toledo City
Posted On 29 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company