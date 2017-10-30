Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at Buckley and East Jackson streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A South Main Street caller reported someone broke into the residence and items were missing. Officer noted an investigation was pending.

vandalism

Thursday:

• A Summit Street complainant advised there were pry marks on his vehicle. Officer noted several small scratches near the gas cap of the vehicle; extra patrol was requested.

• Complainant reported the two passenger side tires of her vehicle were slashed two days ago on East North Street.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller advised of a vehicle all over the roadway turning north onto Buckley Street from Sandusky Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported she was assaulted by two subjects on South Wood Street. Subjects were gone prior to officer’s arrival; officer noted bruises and knots on the complainant as well as dents in a vehicle door. A statement was left with the suspect to fill out and charges would be discussed.

• A school employee requested an officer for an incident that occurred at a bus stop. The incident is under investigation.

• An East Jackson Street caller advised the neighbor asked for cops over a dispute. Officer noted a female subject left the residence with a child to cool off.

• Caller advised a vehicle was having problems near South Countyline and Findlay streets.

• Officer advised a wanted subject fled on a bicycle from a West South Street location. Officer was unable to locate.

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported his dog was attacked by another canine on West Center Street. Officer warned owner for dog at large.

• Subject brought a phone on station. Property was returned to the owner.

• A Perrysburg Road caller requested to speak with an officer regarding verbal abuse from her adult son who lives with her.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS responded to the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 2:42 a.m. for a female subject bleeding from the mouth. Officer requested a squad after an employee reported a possible intoxicated subject.

• At 8:25 a.m., a squad was requested to the 100 block of West Sixth Street for a male subject who fell and was possibly having a stroke.

• Squad responded to the 800 block of North Countyline Street for a female diabetic at 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday:

• Squad was dispatched at 9:18 p.m. for a medical alert activation on Woodward Avenue.

Comments

comments