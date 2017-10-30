Public Record
Fostoria
citations
Wednesday:
• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at Buckley and East Jackson streets.
thefts
Wednesday:
• A South Main Street caller reported someone broke into the residence and items were missing. Officer noted an investigation was pending.
vandalism
Thursday:
• A Summit Street complainant advised there were pry marks on his vehicle. Officer noted several small scratches near the gas cap of the vehicle; extra patrol was requested.
• Complainant reported the two passenger side tires of her vehicle were slashed two days ago on East North Street.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• Caller advised of a vehicle all over the roadway turning north onto Buckley Street from Sandusky Street. Officer was unable to locate.
• Complainant reported she was assaulted by two subjects on South Wood Street. Subjects were gone prior to officer’s arrival; officer noted bruises and knots on the complainant as well as dents in a vehicle door. A statement was left with the suspect to fill out and charges would be discussed.
• A school employee requested an officer for an incident that occurred at a bus stop. The incident is under investigation.
• An East Jackson Street caller advised the neighbor asked for cops over a dispute. Officer noted a female subject left the residence with a child to cool off.
• Caller advised a vehicle was having problems near South Countyline and Findlay streets.
• Officer advised a wanted subject fled on a bicycle from a West South Street location. Officer was unable to locate.
Wednesday:
• Complainant reported his dog was attacked by another canine on West Center Street. Officer warned owner for dog at large.
• Subject brought a phone on station. Property was returned to the owner.
• A Perrysburg Road caller requested to speak with an officer regarding verbal abuse from her adult son who lives with her.
fire runs
Thursday:
• EMS responded to the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 2:42 a.m. for a female subject bleeding from the mouth. Officer requested a squad after an employee reported a possible intoxicated subject.
• At 8:25 a.m., a squad was requested to the 100 block of West Sixth Street for a male subject who fell and was possibly having a stroke.
• Squad responded to the 800 block of North Countyline Street for a female diabetic at 1:55 p.m.
Wednesday:
• Squad was dispatched at 9:18 p.m. for a medical alert activation on Woodward Avenue.