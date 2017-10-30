Park district adding onto staff

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
Seneca County Park District is adding a business manager and a nature preserves manager to its staff, according to Executive Director Sarah Betts.
The two people will join Betts and Interim Program Director Linda Rose to expand the park district’s ability to serve the residents of Seneca and neighboring counties.
The business manager position is part time at about 1,200 hours per year. The starting pay range is $14-$18 per hour, dependent on qualifications. Responsibilities include aspects of organizational accounting, payroll, marketing, record keeping and archiving, day-to-day office operation and grant writing.
The nature preserves manager is a is full-time, salaried (exempt) employee. The pay range is $18-$22 per hour, dependent on qualifications. Responsibilities include aspects of land and wildlife management planning and implementation, operational planning and implementation, workplace safety oversight, project oversight, equipment operation and similar duties.
Full job descriptions can be found by visiting www.senecacountyparks.com. Candidates must pass background checks and drug testing before hiring.
Applicants can email a cover letter and resume by Nov. 20 to sbetts@senecacountyparks.com or mail to 109 S. Washington St., Suite 2003, Tiffin, OH 44883.

