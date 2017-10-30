Hunt continues for suspect in armed robbery

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
Law enforcement officials are still searching for the armed robber who held up South Side Drive-Thru Carry-Out and Laundromat, 12520 W. Hissong Ave.
Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery Thursday night. Fostoria Police Department assisted at the scene, according to a report.
Seneca County Sheriff’s detective Jeff Smith, who is leading the investigation, was unavailable for comment Sunday, according to a Seneca County Sheriff’s dispatcher.
According to published reports, the suspect entered through the front door of the business with a firearm. The suspect left through the drive-thru area with an undisclosed amount of money that was put into a dark, medium-sized bag.
Fostoria police and deputies searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot, 6-inch to 5-foot, 9-inch white male wearing a black ski mask, dark clothing and gloves.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (419) 447-3456.

