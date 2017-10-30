Hunt continues for suspect in armed robbery

Law enforcement officials are still searching for the armed robber who held up South Side Drive-Thru Carry-Out and Laundromat, 12520 W. Hissong Ave.

Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery Thursday night. Fostoria Police Department assisted at the scene, according to a report.

Seneca County Sheriff’s detective Jeff Smith, who is leading the investigation, was unavailable for comment Sunday, according to a Seneca County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

According to published reports, the suspect entered through the front door of the business with a firearm. The suspect left through the drive-thru area with an undisclosed amount of money that was put into a dark, medium-sized bag.

Fostoria police and deputies searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot, 6-inch to 5-foot, 9-inch white male wearing a black ski mask, dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (419) 447-3456.

Comments

comments