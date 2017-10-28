Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported an accident in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 6:46 p.m. Officer noted it wasn’t an accident; a subject was on a motor cycle and another vehicle failed to yield the right of way, causing the subject two tweak his knee.

arrests

Friday:

• A male subject was arrested for domestic violence following a request for police at a South Wood Street address.

Thursday:

• Rocky Swartz, 47, last listed address 235 E. Center St., was arrested on a warrant at a North Countyline Street location.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a minor misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct on Summit Street.

thefts

Friday:

• Complainant reported someone broke into his South Main Street garage and stole his backpack that contained his wallet, bank cards and a stereo.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Officer was out with a suspicious subject on North Countyline Street; assisted the subject.

• Caller advised she was driving near West High and Perry streets when a male subject on a bike rode into traffic and fell off his bike onto the pavement; stated he got up and left but would not answer her questions as to if he was OK.

• A bus driver advised a student located a syringe on the bus.

• Complainant stated the railroad crossings at Bulger Avenue and South Town Street and the Iron Triangle were blocked and they were stuck.

• Caller reported a vehicle all over the roadway coming into town on Ohio 12. Officer spoke to the driver who appeared fine and stated he had been enjoying all the fall colors on his way into town.

• Officer was out with a subject sleeping on Taft Boulevard as he had hit the air horn twice and she did not respond; advised the subject had ear phones in and everything was fine.

• Caller complained of a vehicle in his West Lytle Street yard with tampered tags. Officer spoke to resident who knew the owner and would have him move the vehicle.

• Caller complained of a vehicle that had been parked on Eastern Avenue for four weeks without being moved. Officer marked the tires.

• Officer spoke to subjects in a vehicle on South Union Street who were waiting for the doctor’s to return from lunch.

• A Taft Boulevard complainant advised his mother was highly intoxicated and causing problems.

• Caller reported suspicious activity on East Crocker Street as suspects are leaving one vehicle to make a transaction in another before parting ways.

• A Park Avenue subject reported suspected marijuana was located there. Incident is under investigation.

• Caller advised a male subject had been causing a disturbance on Stearns Road and requested a report on file.

Thursday:

• Caller advised of a bunch of kids walking in the street near North Countyline and Summit streets. Officer spoke with juveniles and told them to stay on the sidewalk and not be in the middle of the road.

• Caller reported a domestic on North Union Street. Officer noted the female subject was gone prior to his arrival; advised male subject to stop arguing in public.

• Caller advised of an argument at an East Fourth Street address. Subjects were gone prior to officers arrival; others were filling out statements.

• Subject reported someone tried to take $3,400 from his savings.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding someone who ran a red light and almost hit her near East Lytle and South Poplar streets.

• Caller advised he lost his wallet somewhere and wanted a report on file.

• A West Tiffin Street complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding his juvenile sister in law.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding threatening messages.

• Caller reported a male subject wearing a mask was attempting to get into her room on West Lytle Street. Officers located subject who stated he was at he wrong place at the wrong time.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS responded to a report of a female subject who had fallen and hurt her arm in the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 2:52 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 6:37 p.m. for a male subject having a seizure in the 200 block of Potter Street.

• At 7:10 p.m., EMS was requested to the 1000 block of Dillon Circle.

