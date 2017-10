MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Halloween fun set for this weekend

Pumpkins, ghosts, caution tape and other festive Halloween decor rest in the yard and on the porch of this Columbus Avenue residence, awaiting trick or treaters. The citywide trick-or-treat is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. today. The Halloween Parade will bring the festivities to an end Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. The annual shindig will include a costume contest and a float contest.

Comments

comments