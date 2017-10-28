Former Sen. Hite repeatedly propositioned state employee

By LOU WILIN

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Former state Sen. Cliff Hite, R-Findlay, repeatedly propositioned a woman working for the state until she filed a sexual harassment complaint on Oct. 11, leading to Hite’s resignation five days later.

The Courier on Friday obtained a copy of the sexual harassment complaint after making a public records request to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, where the woman works.

In the complaint, the woman, who apparently is an attorney, said she first spoke with Hite in early August in a casual exchange on stairs leading from the Statehouse to a parking garage. Hite asked her name, the woman said.

Hite then made Facebook friend requests, and came to her office in the Statehouse, initially making small talk, the complaint said.

During one visit to her office, the complaint said, Hite told her he could not stop thinking about her and that he “needed a f— buddy,” the complaint stated.

“He said that he had an affair before, that he had a condo, and that no one would ever know,” the complaint said.

He continued to try to convince her for more than an hour, the complaint stated. “He provided details about his sex life with his wife, including the length of time since they had engaged in sexual relations … He said that he was a ‘grown man with needs’ and that he needed oral sex.”

The woman said she told Hite “no” about eight or nine times during the conversation, the complaint stated.

Over the ensuing weeks, Hite repeatedly asked her if she had changed her mind, the complaint said.

Asked about details of the complaint Friday, Hite said he acknowledges that some of what he said was inappropriate.

“While I disagree with many representations in the complaint, some of which I don’t believe happened, were misunderstood or were portrayed inaccurately, going through them point by point would not be a productive exercise. It would not help the complainant move on from this,” Hite said.

“I acknowledge some of what I said in our conversations was inappropriate discussion for a married man, father and grandfather,” Hite said. “But I thought the conversational tone as well as the mild flirtation was welcome and reciprocated. I did not understand or believe that my comments and actions were offensive to the complainant and it is now deeply troubling to read that she felt otherwise.”

The complaint said when Hite visited the woman’s office, he would go behind the woman’s desk and into her personal space. He asked her for hugs and made suggestive jokes about the size of his feet. He told her that he would please her, and that no one would ever know. “He would stay married and she would stay engaged,” according to the complaint.

When Hite allegedly asked her what the Legislative Service Commission paid her and she replied that attorneys on staff made good money, he allegedly said, “I can take care of that.”

Apparently trying to address that allegation, Hite said Friday that he never “directly or indirectly” promised any employment benefit to the woman nor threatened any action against her job.

According to the complaint, Hite told the woman about his personal life “to the point that she felt that she was being used as his personal counselor.”

He once asked her whether she liked sex, the complaint said. The woman said she knew the conversations were “out of line,” but

“she didn’t want to embarrass him. She just wanted the situation to go away,” the complaint stated.

When she was planning a trip to Nashville in late September, Hite stopped at her office, saying he was going to Nashville, and he said he wished she would come with him, the complaint said. She did not.

On Oct. 10, Hite came to her office, asking her to attend a reception with him. The woman said Hite hugged her and told her she felt “really good.”

He was “nose to nose” begging her to get together with him, the complaint stated. “He again said that no one would know.”

He escalated the pursuit, according to the complaint.

“She walked to the Riffe Building as part of her work duties, and he accompanied her through the parking garage. When she met up with another (co-worker), she said that ‘she got away.'”

But when she re-entered the parking garage to return to the Statehouse, he was waiting for her in his convertible, the complaint stated. “She said that he told her to get into his car. She responded ‘no,’ that she was working. She said that he followed alongside her in his car as she walked through the parking garage until she re-entered the Statehouse. She said that he asked if she liked his car, and she said ‘yes.’ She also stated that he asked if this was offensive to her, and she stated ‘Every minute.'”

The following morning, Oct. 11, Hite came to her office with bouquets of flowers. One of the bouquets had a note attached: “Thanks for all you do! Today is ‘I work in a Cave Day.’ Oh, and if you like my convertible you’ll like me too.” Underneath the note, the number “101” was written. The woman said that was Hite’s Senate office room number.

“She also said that, during this interaction, the senator stated, ‘Let’s just try it a few times. We can stop it if it doesn’t work out,” the complaint stated.

She filed her sexual harassment complaint on Oct. 11. Hite resigned on Oct. 16, citing health problems and “inappropriate conversations” with a female state employee.

Comments

comments