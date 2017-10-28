MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Firefighters campaign for local levy

Fostoria firefighter Joe Gill (left) and Toledo firefighter Phil Moline (center) speak with a Fostoria resident Thursday afternoon about the upcoming 6-mill property tax levy next month. Joined by other area department unions — such as Toledo, Tiffin and Marion — as well as city officials, members of Fostoria Fire Department went door-to-door Thursday afternoon to educate community members on the tax hike, which is expected to provide nearly $3.5 million to the general fund by 2022. Funds from the levy would be used to support the city’s safety forces. If rejected, it has been reported nearly a dozen members of Fostoria’s safety forces could lose their jobs. In groups of two, the individuals went out into the city, providing literature and offering to answer any questions citizens had. In the event someone was not at home, they left a door hangar with information as well as contact information for any questions. The levy will go to the voters during the Nov. 7 election.

