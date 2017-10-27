United Way moving closer to funding goal

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The United Way of Fostoria is moving right along in its mission to change lives one at a time.

At the second rally of the 2017 campaign season, officials announced $60,254.76 — nearly 31 percent of the $195,000 goal — has been raised for the community.

While that percentage may seem smaller than this time in past years, co-Chair Mike Foss said actual pledges are at about the same percent. The lower reported percentage is due to the change in reporting.

“We’re only reporting what is in our final tallying system,” he said. “We have pledged forms turned into us that aren’t in our system yet so we’re only sharing what is actually in the system.

“It looks like we’re a little behind than in past years but we’re probably in the same boat.”

Division V, individuals, has garnered 65.4 percent of its $34,000 goal for a total of $22,230.80.

Meanwhile, Divisions IV and III are nearly halfway to their respective goals. Division IV, small businesses, reported $5,892.20 was pledged thus far — 49.1 percent of its $12,000 goal — and Division III reported $10,176.50 in pledges — 45.9 percent of its $22,175 goal.

Division I and II have raised $15,400.76 and $6,554.50, respectively, for 18.7 percent and 14.8 percent of their respective goals — $82,525 and $44,300.

“We’ve got big reports out for all of the major corporations so in week three, we’re looking for some big jumps in Division’s II and III,” Executive Director Evelyn Marker said. “I just want to thank everybody for your hard work.”

During the rally, the roughly 15 citizens in attendance had the opportunity to complete a word search with Halloween related words as well as color a Halloween-themed picture and play a Halloween-themed game of Bingo.

In addition, community partners’ representatives from Camp Fire of Northwest Ohio, DayBreak SAIDO Learning Center and the Fostoria Senior Citizens Center were in attendance and touched on their services and how the United Way of Fostoria funding helps them offer their services to community members.

All allocated monies at the end of the campaign will be put back into the community for the United Way’s 15 partner agencies: St. Vincent de Paul; Financial Assistance for Cancer (F.A.C.T.); the Fostoria Learning Center; Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity; Fostoria Senior Citizens Center; Black Swamp Area Council Boy Scouts; the Geary Family YMCA; Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; Camp Fire Northwest Ohio; First Step Healthy Family Resource Center; PatchWorks House; the American Red Cross of Hancock, Fostoria/Seneca and Wyandot counties; Community Hospice Care; SCAT (Seneca County Agency Transportation); and DayBreak SAIDO Learning Center.

“It’s a good start,” Foss said at the conclusion of the meeting. “We know that there are a bunch of pledges out there we haven’t obtained but we look forward to seeing where we are next Thursday.”

The next campaign rally is scheduled for noon Nov. 2 at the Geary Family YMCA Annex, 125 W. North St. All pledge forms and contributions must be submitted by Nov. 15.

For more information, contact the United Way office at 419-435-4484, visit http://www.unitedwayoffostoria.org/ or visit the United Way of Fostoria’s Facebook page.

