Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• Nathan Jewell, no age or address listed, was arrested on a warrant at a Peeler Drive location.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a report of a traffic accident at West Center and South Union streets.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued citations to two subjects for disorderly conduct following a report of a fist fight at East Jackson and Maple streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported someone broke into her East High Street home and stole a Play Station and games.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller advised they located a wallet near West Center and North Countyline streets. Item was returned to the owner.

• Complainant stated a large kitchen sink was sitting out on Columbus Avenue. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller complained of two canines running around on West Tiffin Street. Officer was unable to locate.

Wednesday:

• A Sandusky Street complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding a problem with his parent. Another call from the address requested officers for an unruly juvenile.

• Caller advised of a suspicious vehicle at a West Lytle Street location. Officer was unable to locate.

• A West High Street employee stated an unwelcome subject was in the store. Officer advised subject they were unwelcome and would be arrested if they returned.

• Caller reported an intoxicated driver was driving on Ohio 12. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• A bike that had been impounded earlier was returned to its owner.

• Complainant stated she continues to receive harassing texts from her sister. Officer advised her to block the subject.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad was dispatched at 1:16 a.m. for a male subject who was weak and dizzy in the 300 block of South Wood Street.

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a fire alarm activation in the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 7:28 a.m.

• At 10:42 a.m., EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a male subject.

• At 10:49 a.m., EMS was requested to the 100 block of East Lytle Street.

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive for an alarm activation at 6:50 p.m.

Comments

comments