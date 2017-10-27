Move-in date for Justice Center delayed

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Members of the Seneca County Justice Center Leadership Core Team got a bit of a surprise Thursday. It was announced during their monthly meeting the move-in dates for the building have been pushed back a month or two.

Until that meeting, the team had planned for the county’s clerk of courts office to begin moving into the new structure in late December or early January, with court officials to move in incrementally later in January.

Construction officials informed team members some furniture, specifically custom-made desks, will not arrive for about another 13 weeks, or late January. After some discussion on how they might work around the furniture delay, team members resigned themselves to push the move-in dates back.

“So, the move-in schedule (we had) is void?” asked Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff. He was told the moving will have to wait until February, with an eye on March 1 as the date of full occupancy of the building.

While team members were disappointed by the news, they collectively concurred it would be better to live with the delay and do it right rather than to rush the process.

Mike Kerschner, president of the board of county commissioners, said setting March 1 as the full occupancy date would be the right thing to do.

“We don’t want to come back here again only to make another change,” Kerschner said, adding they could hope to be in by Feb. 15.

It was also noted the Justice Center has been planned for several years, so moving the dates a month or two was something team members could live with.

In addition to the move-in date change, construction officials have reversed the order of the move-in. While the clerk of courts was to be the first to move into the building, that office will now be the last.

Officials from Gilbane Construction and Silling and Associates said the second floor, which will be home to Tiffin Municipal Court, will move in first, followed by Judge Shuff on the third floor, then Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Kelbley on the fourth floor.

Construction officials said the second floor court room will be able to be toured in a couple of weeks. The courtrooms on the third and fourth floors will look essentially the same, they said.

If there was any good news about the delay in moving in, it concerned landscaping issues.

With the date being pushed back, landscaping, including installation of sod and grass, will be better timed as it will be closer to spring.

Representatives of Seneca County Master Gardeners attended the meeting, offering their expertise with vegetation landscaping plans. They were told they would be invited to the next landscaping committee meeting to provide their input.

Other changes were also discussed during the Thursday meeting. The Review Times asked if there was any update on the situation with the terrazo floor that at one time was planned for the main entrance.

During the summer, a local contractor had come forward, offering to put in the special flooring. Prior to that time, regular tile flooring was planned for the main entrance.

At last month’s meeting, team members were informed that contractor said he was now too busy to make and install the terrazo flooring.

One construction official said they probably shouldn’t have brought the idea forward in the summer without better planning.

Questions also arose concerning the move of computers from the Annex Building, where the common pleas court and the clerk of courts are now located, to the Justice Center. Team members were told that aspect should be a “plug and play” event.

As long as the wiring that’s being done now is completed correctly, computers could be moved, plugged in and connected, and immediately be ready to use.

The next team meeting is scheduled for noon on Nov. 30, taking place at the county’s Pubic Safety Building, 126 Hopewell Ave., Tiffin. That meeting was pushed back one week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

