Five perish in early morning blaze

Five bodies were recovered inside a home that caught fire early Thursday morning in Seneca County, including a cadet with Bascom Joint Fire District.

Authorities have identified one of the victims of the deadly blaze as 19-year-old Austin Rainey, a department cadet and recent graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Rainey’s body was draped in an American flag and escorted from the scene by Bascom firefighters and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office to the intersection of Township Road 26 and Ohio 18. From there, the convoy was joined by Tiffin Fire Department and the body was brought to Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin.

During a press briefing late Thursday afternoon, Seneca County Public Information Officer Dean Henry said the tragedy has hit Bascom’s fire department “very hard.”

“This is a very small community, a very small department — all of these people knew one another,” said Henry. “Some of these firefighters are second- and third-generation firefighters. It’s not just something they do, it’s a part of their life. It’s very difficult.”

Rainey joined Bascom’s fire department after graduating high school and was scheduled to take his firefighter exam on Nov. 12.

In all, five people were inside 10331 W. Ohio 18 at the time of the fire — three adults and two children. Two dogs were also found dead inside the home.

The identities of the remaining victims are being withheld pending confirmation by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Kelly Stincer, public information officer with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said the first 9-1-1 call came from inside the home at approximately 3:46 a.m. Thursday when the youngest daughter contacted an emergency dispatch center from her father’s cell phone.

According to Fostoria Police Division reports, two 9-1-1 calls came into the station at approximately 3:53 a.m. Thursday. Screaming could reportedly be heard in the background of the call.

A third caller reported the structure was fully engulfed and informed the dispatcher residents may have been inside the home.

By the time the first units responded to the scene, authorities said the structure was fully immersed in flames. A call was placed for an exterior-only attack, meaning it was not safe for firefighters to venture inside the home.

“It was fully involved. There was a lot of fire coming out of the front — a lot of heavy smoke,” said Bascom Fire Chief Mark DeVault. “There was a lot of fire. It just took a while to get it knocked out.”

Three agents from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Officials said the structural integrity of the home was compromised, which made it difficult for investigators to search for the victims.

“It has taken a little bit longer because the structure of the home was so unsteady that they had to stabilize it in order to be able to do their job,” said Stincer. “They were stabilizing it so they could extract (the victims) without it all crashing down because they needed to transport the bodies out of the home.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office in its investigation with a three-dimensional imaging device known as FARO, which allowed authorities to see a detailed diagram of the structure.

A K-9 was also on scene to sniff for the presence of accelerants that may have been used to start the fire, but officials have said the incident is not being investigated as a homicide.

“This is not a crime scene, and the existence of BCI should not be construed as any suggestion that this is a crime scene or that arson is involved,” said Henry. “They are here for technical assistance.”

Four fire departments responded to the initial call this morning, prompting authorities to close a large portion of West Ohio 18.

Hopewell-Loudon Local Schools issued a two-hour delay as a result of the fire, and the Seneca County Opportunity Center closed for the day.

Firefighters from the Fostoria, New Riegel, Kansas, Attica, Bloomville and Old Fort fire departments assisted Bascom, as well as personnel from Seneca County and Bascom EMS, the Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross.

