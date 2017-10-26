Two-vehicle injury accident

Posted On Thu. Oct 26th, 2017
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
First responders work the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of North Countyline and Thomas streets Wednesday afternoon. According to Officer Chad Marchetto, Breeanna Robinson, 25, of Fostoria, was traveling northbound on North Countyline Street at 3:37 p.m. in a 2004 Mercury minivan when she ran a red light and struck a 2004 Honda SUV. The force of the collision caused the SUV, which was turning southbound onto North Countyline Street from Thomas Street, to tip over on its side. When Marchetto arrived on scene, the driver of the Honda, Kristen Rinker, 33, of Fostoria, and her 5-year-old daughter were trapped inside. With the help of Officer Cory Brian, Marchetto helped the victims out of the vehicle before they were transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS squad as the 5 year old suffered “a nasty bump on the side of her head.” Rinker was wearing a safety belt and her daughter was in a proper child restraint. Robinson was traveling with six passengers, including four children – ages 3, 4, 5 and 6 – who were not in proper child restraints. She was cited on four counts of child restraint violations and one red light violation. Marchetto said none of the children or Robinson were injured as a result of the accident. However, another passenger, Nicole Cousino, 24, of Fostoria, was transported to the hospital by private vehicle for her injuries. According to eye witnesses and Robinson, the sixth passenger, Todd J. Brown, 32, of Fostoria, fled the scene of the crash prior to officers’ arrival. Brown, who is still at large, had warrants out for his arrest prior to the collision. Moes Body Shop also responded to the scene. No further information was available at press time.

