Suspicious silver van circulating social media

Fostoria police are investigating a report of a suspicious van with out-of-state license plates that was reportedly following people throughout the city.

Photographs of a large silver van with Florida plates began circulating the “Fostoria area garage sale 44830” Facebook account late Tuesday afternoon, attached to a post from a woman claiming she was being followed by the vehicle near a North Countyline Street gas station.

In the post, dated 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, the woman claimed she was being watched by five or six men at the gas station who proceeded to get into the van and follow her while she was walking home.

“They pulled up and stopped next to me so I went to the other side of the street,” the woman posted. “They proceeded to make a U-turn and pulled up beside me on that side.”

The woman said the van fled the scene when she pulled out her cellphone and pretended to record the men inside.

The post regarding the sketchy vehicle was shared multiple times on the social media site, with some people linking the van’s presence to potential human trafficking activity in the area.

Speaking to the Review Times on Wednesday afternoon, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said his officers are aware of the suspicious van and are investigating the alleged incident.

Loreno said he urges people to call 9-1-1 before posting anything suspicious to social media. The department was first called about the sighting a little more than two hours after the post about the van first hit Facebook.

“We have identified the vehicle and we’re investigating at this time,” Loreno said. “We have no confirmed threat that any attempt was made to abduct or harm anyone at this time, but we do take these reports seriously.”

Fostoria Police Division has received many calls about vehicles that match the description of the one mentioned in the post and Loreno said his officers are following up on those tips to ensure public safety.

“People should always be aware of their surroundings,” he said. “If you don’t feel comfortable in any situation or if you have any concerns, don’t hesitate to call us.”

