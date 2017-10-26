Spooky fun at the library

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Kaubisch Memorial Public Library employee Allysa Miller reads “The Spooky Box” to children at the library Wednesday morning (above). Raquel Bomer helps 11-month-old Kenzley Bomer, dressed as a chick, choose a treat during trick or treat while her brother, Maddox Bomer, 3, waits in his cowboy costume (right). Area youngsters had the opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters, animals and more to participate in Halloween festivities at the library, including story time, a craft and trick or treating through the facility.

Comments

comments