Public Record

Posted On Thu. Oct 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
arrests
Wednesday:
• Michael Barchus was arrested for domestic violence following a report of a subject spitting on his mother and breaking her glasses on South Union Street. Subject was located on Dillon Road.
citations
Wednesday:
• Officer issued a parking citation for a vehicle parked the wrong way on North Union Street.
Tuesday:
• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Vine streets.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• An area school reported a red light bus violation near North Main and Sandusky streets. Officer would attempt to locate the vehicle.
• Officer advised of a vehicle parked in a handicap spot on South Wood Street.
• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer go to a Lincoln Avenue address to locate a subject.
• Complainant advised a canine knocked her down on East Fremont Street. Officer noted the dog was not vicious but he was not able to get a hold of the owner.
• A Summit Street caller requested an officer pick up a bike. Bicycle was impounded.
Tuesday:
• A West High Street employee requested an officer for an irate customer. Officer noted the incident was under investigation.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Walnut Street.
• Officer was out with a vehicle on Perryburg Road; warned them for trespassing after park hours.
• Caller reported a vehicle with male subjects in it was following her around near North Countyline Street. Officer advised he was on scene immediately and the vehicle was not in the area; would be on the look out.
• Caller requested an officer to lead a procession through town from North Wood Street.
• Caller complained of a vehicle parked on East High Street for several days without movement. Officer marked the tires.
• Subject requested an officer to speak with her son about his behavior.
• Complainant stated her granddaughter snuck out of a Nichols Street residence again; advised she told the probation officer and requested officers to be on the look out and arrest her for curfew if she was located.
• Officer was out on South Main Street checking doors and vehicles; advised employee of an unsecured door.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• Squad was requested for an ill male subject in the 200 block of South Poplar Street at 4:22 a.m.
• EMS was dispatched at 12:25 p.m. for a subject possibly having a stroke in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

DeShone Kizer Browns starting QB again

Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Posted On25 Oct 2017
Myles Garrett Browns DE

Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett enters concussion protocol

Posted On25 Oct 2017

Tiffin: Falling drywall kills 8-year-old girl searching for kittens 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Power grid operator slams Trump plan to aid coal, nuclear

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington at Leipsic Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
Posted On 25 Oct 2017
Off

District girls soccer: Riverdale nips Van Buren

By BRANDON SHRIDER Staff Writer Three of the last four Division III girls soccer Findlay district finals have been Liberty-Benton versus
Posted On 25 Oct 2017
Off

Prep football: Winning season on the line for Redmen at Genoa

      By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR Last Friday’s 55-27 thrashing at Rossford’s hands was the last thing Fostoria High
Posted On 25 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company