Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• Michael Barchus was arrested for domestic violence following a report of a subject spitting on his mother and breaking her glasses on South Union Street. Subject was located on Dillon Road.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a parking citation for a vehicle parked the wrong way on North Union Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Vine streets.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• An area school reported a red light bus violation near North Main and Sandusky streets. Officer would attempt to locate the vehicle.

• Officer advised of a vehicle parked in a handicap spot on South Wood Street.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer go to a Lincoln Avenue address to locate a subject.

• Complainant advised a canine knocked her down on East Fremont Street. Officer noted the dog was not vicious but he was not able to get a hold of the owner.

• A Summit Street caller requested an officer pick up a bike. Bicycle was impounded.

Tuesday:

• A West High Street employee requested an officer for an irate customer. Officer noted the incident was under investigation.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Walnut Street.

• Officer was out with a vehicle on Perryburg Road; warned them for trespassing after park hours.

• Caller reported a vehicle with male subjects in it was following her around near North Countyline Street. Officer advised he was on scene immediately and the vehicle was not in the area; would be on the look out.

• Caller requested an officer to lead a procession through town from North Wood Street.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked on East High Street for several days without movement. Officer marked the tires.

• Subject requested an officer to speak with her son about his behavior.

• Complainant stated her granddaughter snuck out of a Nichols Street residence again; advised she told the probation officer and requested officers to be on the look out and arrest her for curfew if she was located.

• Officer was out on South Main Street checking doors and vehicles; advised employee of an unsecured door.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• Squad was requested for an ill male subject in the 200 block of South Poplar Street at 4:22 a.m.

• EMS was dispatched at 12:25 p.m. for a subject possibly having a stroke in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.

