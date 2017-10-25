Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• Caller reported a private property accident in the 100 block of West North Street at 1:08 p.m.

Thursday:

• Caller reported a vehicle did damage to the boulevard in the 400 block of East Tiffin Street at 6:47 p.m.; believed the subject was intoxicated. Officer noted no signs of impairment and minimal damage.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for a parking violation on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a parking citation near South Cadwallader and East Tiffin streets.

• Officer issued a parking citation for a vehicle parked on the boulevard on North Poplar Street.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Vine streets.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead near the intersection of North Countyline and West Fremont streets.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Summit streets.

• Officer issued a citation for dogs running at large after subject came on station with two canines located at Buckley and East Jackson streets.

vandalism

Friday:

• An East Fourth Street complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding an ongoing issue with his house being vandalized; reported his car was TP’d and requested extra patrol.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Officer started a complaint regarding a train blocking a railroad crossing on South Main Street that hadn’t moved in 30 minutes.

• A Thomas Street resident requested an officer check her residence as she came downstairs to find the door was open. Officer noted all was clear and no footprints were found in the backyard.

• Complainant reported three dogs were killing chickens and attacking other dogs on Spruce Street. Canines were returned to their owner and the dog warden would be issuing citations to the owner.

• Zoning requested an officer check to see if a camper in the back of a Columbus Avenue residence had valid registration. Officer advised owner of complaint and to get valid registration and move the vehicle.

• Caller advised a male and female were walking on College Avenue toward Vine Street yelling and screaming at each other. Officer spoke to subjects who stated they were arguing and there was nothing physical; they were separated.

• A West Lytle Street complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding his neighbor’s dogs running loose and doing their business in his flowerbeds. Officer spoke to both parties and a resolution was reached.

• Complainant reported a vehicle was speeding and swerving all over the roadway near Findlay and West Lytle streets. Officer spoke to driver who wasn’t feeling well and left work early; there were no issues.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in reference to being harassed by subjects who were trespassing on her property. Incident is under investigation.

• Complainant advised he left his wallet on top of his vehicle and it is missing; stated he turned north on Wood Street and west on Lytle Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported a motorcyclist was traveling into town on Findlay Street at rates upwards of 100 miles per hour and was running cars off the roadway. Officer was unable to locate.

Thursday:

• An area school official requested a welfare check on a juvenile at a North Vine Street address as they had confided some issues to a staff member. Officer transported the juvenile for an evaluation.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked partly in an alley on East Tiffin Street, making it hard to get through the alley. Officer spoke with the owner and she would be moving the vehicle.

• Complainant advised a vehicle had been parked in the middle of the street for more than two hours near Crocker Lane and East Crocker Street. Officer noted the vehicle was not a hazard; spoke with a neighbor who advised the vehicle broke down.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.

• Caller advised a highly intoxicated female subject was going door-to-door on South Union Street requesting a ride to Dillon Road. Officer transported the subject to Dillon Road where a male subject took responsibility for her.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding a subject driving by on Maple Street and calling her derogatory names.

• Subject came on station advising they received threats via social media from a Leonard Street neighbor regarding their dog.

fire runs

Friday:

• Squad responded to the 900 block of Walnut Street at 3:26 p.m. for a male subject who was immobile, weak and cognitive inabilities.

Thursday:

• EMS was requested for a female subject who fell in a back yard in the 400 block of McDougal Street at 2:37 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 2:49 p.m. for a subject having a seizure in the 100 block of North U.S. 23.

• At 8:32 p.m., EMS requested officer’s assistance for a suicidal patient in the 500 block of West Lytle Street.

Comments

comments