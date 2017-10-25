Commissioner: Disaster shelter list needs updating

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Seneca County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the sending of a letter to the Red Cross, asking them to update a listing of disaster shelters in the county.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas said the list has not been updated in some time and changes in available shelter space need to be brought to light. He used changes at St. Wendelin School in Fostoria as an example.

“(The Red Cross) has had some leadership changes and some staff turnover, and the list has fallen through the cracks,” Thomas said. “One of the shelters on the list was St. Wendelin (School).”

Thomas said an updated list would help show if all sites on the list are still viable and which ones may need to be taken off the list.

“We hope we never need them, but with what has happened in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico recently, it shows we need to be prepared. At this point, we’d be scrambling a little bit,” the commissioner noted.

Commissioner Holly Stacy said when she was involved in training issues two years ago, the shelter list was an issue then.

“(The letter) puts us on record,” Stacy said, referring to requesting the Red Cross to make the shelter list update a priority.

Thomas said county residents should appreciate what the Red Cross does, but noted there are no shelters currently on the east side of the county.

Thomas also gave an update on the landscaping for the new Justice Center under construction in downtown Tiffin, noting delays have arisen that have pushed back the timeline for completing landscaping plans.

“They still have construction equipment on the grounds, so that has reduced the urgency for the plans. It’s not being done as soon as we’d hoped.”

The commissioner did not provide a date for which his landscaping committee hopes to bring forth their plans and ideas.

In a related matter, Stacy pointed out plans for the Justice Center time capsule are moving along as planned. She has spearheaded the project over the past several months, and noted Tuesday the list of items to be included is growing.

In a related matter, Thomas said a bicycle rack for the Justice Center has been made available by Leadership Seneca County. The custom bike rack that will be placed there was originally planned for the Tiffin-Seneca County Public Library. Plans for its location at the Justice Center have yet to be finalized, Thomas said.

A resolution was approved by the commissioners to establish new line-item funds for Justice Center operations. County Administrator Stacy Wilson said one will be for operating expenses and the other for capital improvements.

Wilson said County Auditor Julie Adkins suggested having the new line-item funds approved by state officials would be the best route to take due to some funds being provided by the city of Tiffin.

In other business, commissioners agreed to support free online human resources training. It was noted the recent news stories about sexual harassment in the workplace should be a catalyst for such training.

Charlene Watkins, executive director of Seneca Regional Planning Commission, provided an update on the Historical Preservation Fund. The county has received $50,000 in funding for local historical project, including one by the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society.

Watkins said $5,000 in funding will be returned to the trust fund as a new roof planned for the West Lodi Church was paid for by insurance. That money can now be spent on another undertaking, and Watkins said she will receive requests for other projects.

The RPC leader said she is waiting to hear from some historical groups on who they want to represent them at meetings before the first one is conducted. After she receives this information, the meetings will begin.

Thomas said he would like to see the funds dispersed sooner rather than later, but Watkins said some groups may need to complete research before they can send her the paperwork needed to disperse the funds. She said she is hoping to have funds paid for all approved projects by the end of the year.

Commissioners were expected to consider a repair to a pipeline on the county’s airport property that may cost $16,000, but Brad Newman, manager of the airport, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting as planned.

Last week, commissioners were told a 500-feet section of the pipeline will need to be replaced. That is on top of a temporary repair completed recently at a cost of $9,000.

