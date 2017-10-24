Woman’s Club hosting voters forum

Posted On Tue. Oct 24th, 2017
The Fostoria Woman’s Club will host a voters forum at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the clubhouse, 135 E. Fremont St.
President Sharon Stannard said the club had been approached by several community members suggesting they host a forum to help educate citizens on area candidates and local issues on the upcoming ballot.
“In the past, someone in the community has always hosted it but we hadn’t heard anyone was doing it this year,” she said. “We want to give the people a chance to say why they should be elected and what they’re running for and get information out on things such as the levy.”
The forum will have a Q&A format, possibly with a moderator. Those in attendance may write their questions down on a card, which will be given to the moderator who will then ask the questions to the candidates or officials.
Stannard said she has invited all city council candidates, Fostoria City Schools Board of Education candidates, city administration, Fostoria police and fire officials, the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties and more.
The event is open to the public. For more information, call the Woman’s Club at 419-435-2196.

