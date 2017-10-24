Review of area shelter agreement on agenda

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

The Seneca County commissioners will face a full agenda when they meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today.

Among the items appearing on the agenda are at least three topics of discussion requested by Commissioner Shayne Thomas.

Thomas is asking his fellow commissioners to discuss the possibility of placing a bicycle rack near the new Justice Center and a review of an agreement with the Red Cross for area shelters to be used in case of a disaster.

“(Thomas) attended a meeting last week at the county Emergency Operations Center, and the shelters were discussed there,” County Administrator Stacy Wilson told the Review Times Monday. “We’ve got some new leadership at the Red Cross, and we need to update the list of shelters.”

The commissioner has also asked to discuss an update on a creative county placemaking challenge application.

Thomas is also expected to lead a discussion on the landscaping committee for the Justice Center. The committee has taken the last few months to study landscaping ideas for the new building, construction of which is to be essentially completed next month.

The committee is to bring forth its findings on the type of sod and grass to be laid and other landscaping ideas. Today’s commissioners’ meeting will be the last before the Justice Center Core Leadership Team meets at noon Thursday.

The commissioners are also to mull a repair to a pipeline on the county’s airport property that may cost $16,000. Last week, the commissioners were told a 500-feet section of the pipeline will need to be replaced. That is on top of a temporary repair completed recently at a cost of $9,000.

Wilson said Brad Newman, airport manager, is to attend today’s meeting to answer any questions the commissioners may have about the repairs.

A resolution will be presented to the commissioners to establish new line item funds for Justice Center operations. Wilson said one will be for operating expenses and the other for capital improvements. She said County Auditor Julie Adkins suggested having the new line items funds approved by state officials would be the best route to take.

Free online human resources training is another topic expected to be considered today, along with the usual supplemental appropriations issues. Charlene Watkins, executive director of Seneca Regional Planning Commission, will also be on hand to provide an update on the Historical Preservation Fund.

The meeting will be conducted at the commissioners’ office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

