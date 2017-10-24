Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Perrysburg and Stearns roads.

• Officer issued a parking citation on East North Street.

thefts

Sunday:

• A train company employee advised spray paint cans and oil lubrication cans had been taken from their trucks while on South Main Street.

• A West Fourth Street resident reported medicine was delivered to their home but the bag had been cut and the medicine was missing. Officer was speaking the the delivery person.

Monday:

• Complainant reported theft of money from her vehicle.

• Caller advised a TV was missing from her Cory Street home.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Spruce Street.

• Caller advised of three dogs at large on Buckley Street. Officer noted it was the same dogs that were loose on Glenwood Avenue in which the owner was cited; owner admitted they got loose again.

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer make contact with a subject on West North Street and have them call a Findlay officer. Message was relayed.

• A Columbus Avenue homeowner advised the door to his vacant rental property was wide open; requested an officer check it out.

• Caller reported hearing people screaming near West Culbertson and Walnut streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant advised of a suspicious vehicle in the park on Jackson Street after dark. Officer advised them of the park hours.

• Subject requested a standby while she removed her property from a Perrysburg Road location.

Monday:

• Officer was out with a broken down semi on West Lytle Street.

• Caller advised a bike was in an alley off Columbus Avenue. Bicycle was impounded.

• Caller reported two dogs loose near East Center and South Poplar streets. Officer was able to get the canines home.

• Caller advised a canine was located in a Woodward Avenue backyard.

• Subject requested to speak with an officer regarding ongoing harassment. Officer spoke to second party and advised them not to contact the subject.

• Complainant stated a food drive was taking place at a U.S. 23 business and traffic was backing up. Officer assisted in some traffic control.

• Caller reported someone was bitten by a dog on Davoli Street. A report was taken and forwarded to the dog warden.

miscellaneous.

fire runs

Monday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the 1100 block of Carrie Lane for a stove fire at 4:51 p.m.

