Public Record
Fostoria
citations
Sunday:
• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.
• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Perrysburg and Stearns roads.
• Officer issued a parking citation on East North Street.
thefts
Sunday:
• A train company employee advised spray paint cans and oil lubrication cans had been taken from their trucks while on South Main Street.
• A West Fourth Street resident reported medicine was delivered to their home but the bag had been cut and the medicine was missing. Officer was speaking the the delivery person.
Monday:
• Complainant reported theft of money from her vehicle.
• Caller advised a TV was missing from her Cory Street home.
miscellaneous
Sunday:
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Spruce Street.
• Caller advised of three dogs at large on Buckley Street. Officer noted it was the same dogs that were loose on Glenwood Avenue in which the owner was cited; owner admitted they got loose again.
• Findlay Police Department requested an officer make contact with a subject on West North Street and have them call a Findlay officer. Message was relayed.
• A Columbus Avenue homeowner advised the door to his vacant rental property was wide open; requested an officer check it out.
• Caller reported hearing people screaming near West Culbertson and Walnut streets. Officer was unable to locate.
• Complainant advised of a suspicious vehicle in the park on Jackson Street after dark. Officer advised them of the park hours.
• Subject requested a standby while she removed her property from a Perrysburg Road location.
Monday:
• Officer was out with a broken down semi on West Lytle Street.
• Caller advised a bike was in an alley off Columbus Avenue. Bicycle was impounded.
• Caller reported two dogs loose near East Center and South Poplar streets. Officer was able to get the canines home.
• Caller advised a canine was located in a Woodward Avenue backyard.
• Subject requested to speak with an officer regarding ongoing harassment. Officer spoke to second party and advised them not to contact the subject.
• Complainant stated a food drive was taking place at a U.S. 23 business and traffic was backing up. Officer assisted in some traffic control.
• Caller reported someone was bitten by a dog on Davoli Street. A report was taken and forwarded to the dog warden.
miscellaneous.
fire runs
Monday:
• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the 1100 block of Carrie Lane for a stove fire at 4:51 p.m.