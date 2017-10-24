Prosecutor: Deadly force against stabbing suspect was justified

TIFFIN — Seneca County prosecutors office announced Monday law enforcement’s use of deadly force against a stabbing suspect was justified.

A Seneca County sheriff’s deputy was shot May 9 in Tiffin during an exchange of gunfire with Scott N. Bloomfield, 34, who was killed in the melee.

The gunfire began at about 2:05 p.m. that day when Tiffin police went to 92 N. Tecumseh Trail to assist a Seneca County sheriff’s deputy, who was responding to a reported stabbing.

Bloomfield opened fire with a rifle, striking a deputy. Bloomfield was then shot and killed by officers.

No other officers were injured, but a post on the Tiffin Police Department’s Facebook page at that time said two of the department’s cruisers were riddled with bullets during the shootout.

The chain of events that led to the shooting began at about 1:26 p.m. when Tiffin Police Department received a 911 call regarding a man with a gun at 133 Schonhardt St., which was owned by Bloomfield.

According to reports, the caller, a female, said her ex was armed and had used the butt of his rifle to smash the driver’s side window of her car in an attempt to forcibly remove her from her car. She was able to escape through the passenger side of the car and run between houses.

Officers arrived and checked the area for the suspect.

At about 2:01 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a female reporting someone had barged into 92 N. Tecumseh Trail and was threatening to shoot her son. The suspect then stabbed her son, and the caller rushed him to the hospital.

Police responded to the Tecumseh Trail residence at 2:04 p.m. and within a minute, the deputy was shot.

According to police, the suspect was shot by one of the officers on scene.

“Based upon our review of all the evidence, we have concluded that the responding officers conducted themselves well within the law and that they were justified in using deadly force,” Prosecutor Derek DeVine said in a news release.

The investigation was conducted by Ohio BCI, which included interviewing witnesses and video from the shooting.

Comments

comments