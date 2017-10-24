Police investigate report of man injured by arrow

Posted On Tue. Oct 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria police are investigating a report of a man injured by an arrow Sunday evening.
According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, officers responded to 855 Walnut St. for a report of a man being struck by an arrow at 7:03 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male with an arrow through his lower extremities. Fostoria Fire Department’s EMS squad transported the man to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. He was then was taken via air medical to a trauma center in Toledo where he is still being treated for his injuries, according to Loreno.
Evidence indicates the victim was shot by a juvenile who was practicing with a target in a neighboring yard, Loreno stated. The incident appears to be accidental; however, it is still under investigation pending further interviews and review, such as if the juvenile was using a proper backstop and the circumstances permitting target practice within city limits.
No further information was available at press time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Saturday’s Results Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Tiffin Calvert 41, Castalia Margaretta 16 Kansas Lakota 41, Fremont
Posted On 22 Oct 2017
Off

Prep soccer: Van Buren beats Mansfield St. Pete

VAN BUREN — Thomas Piccirillo recorded a hat trick and Hunter Stone added two more goals as Van Buren routed Mansfield St. Peter’s
Posted On 22 Oct 2017
Off

Cross country: Sheets races his way to regional meet

GALION — Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets placed 15th in 17:01.19 in the Division II district race at Amann’s Reservoir in Galion to
Posted On 22 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company