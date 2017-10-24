Old Fort student shining a light on diversity

By MORGAN MANNS

The world is full of people of different colors, ethnicities, religions, beliefs, backgrounds, characteristics and attitudes.

At a time when discrimination appears to be around every corner, one area student is looking to help people better understand one another.

Old Fort High School junior Nicole Fry has organized a Diversity Awareness series of monthly events designed to promote cultural diversity and tolerance.

The idea came after she attended a four-day Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership seminar at Ohio Northern University over the summer. She said she had to create a passion project, combining her passion with a need in her community.

“Diversity is such a huge thing in the world and I realized that there’s a lot of hate and not a lot tolerance,” she said. “At my school, we’re not very culturally diverse; there’s not a lot of different perspectives. I think it will be a really good thing to have a program like this to help prepare students for what the world is going to be like outside of Old Fort.”

The first event will focus on the LGBTQ community, with speakers Angela Boday and Kristen Angelo, co-founders of Harvey House of Northwest Ohio.

Other events include: socioeconomic status Nov. 14; digital empowerment and internet safety Dec. 13; human trafficking Jan. 24; domestic violence Feb. 21; women’s rights March 21; drug awareness April 19; and mental health May 10. Speakers will include representatives of Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services, Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties, Sisters in Shelter and more.

The monthly presentations will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Old Fort High School auditorium. After each presentation, those in attendance will have the opportunity for some Q&A.

“One of the things I found is if you don’t understand something, you’re typically afraid of what you don’t understand,” Fry said. “Your response is either flight or fight. Flight is when you avoid the topic at all costs and the fight response is hate; you’re rude to people. I hope this helps parents, teachers, students and the community to learn a little bit more, so that through education they can be a little more tolerant. “¦ Having an educational program like this will really help people think before they say something.”

A Bettsville resident, Fry has attended Old Fort schools since the third grade. She said her principal, superintendent, teachers and friends have played a huge role in helping her with this project, which began in July.

She said she hopes to bring the program back next year, with possibilities of passing it on to another passionate student after she graduates. She also said she plans to take the program with her wherever life takes her.

“The program will be really, really good to help everyone in the community,” she said, noting the events are free and open to the public. “Everyone is welcome. I just ask that while you’re there, you be open-minded and set aside your feelings to try to get the most out of the program as you can.”

