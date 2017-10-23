MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Quest for snow queen commences

Posted On Mon. Oct 23rd, 2017
Snow will soon be in the forecast, which means Fostoria is looking for its new Snow Queen.
Mayor Eric Keckler’s office is now taking nominations for the fifth annual Fostoria Snow Queen contest. Nomination forms are available now in the mayor’s office and must be turned in by Nov. 8.
Set to coincide with the Fostoria Rotary Christmas Parade, the Fostoria Snow Queen contest is meant to be a fun, informal contest where folks can nominate a Fostoria resident who is well-known in the community, active in local clubs or organizations and over the age of 60 to represent Fostoria at the Christmas-themed event on Dec. 3 in downtown Fostoria.
Snow Queen nominees must reside in the 44830 zip code.
A public vote will take place Nov. 13-19. Voting will be at www.reviewtimes.com or paper ballots may be filled out and turned in to the mayor’s office during the same time frame. Each person may only vote once.
Responsibilities of the Snow Queen include riding in the Rotary Holiday Parade along with Snow Princesses (the Glass Pageant Court).
You do not need to reside in Fostoria to submit a nomination form. Nominations forms are available in the mayor’s office or by emailing admin@fostoriaohio.gov and are due by 4 p.m. Nov. 8. They must be submitted to the mayor’s office at 213 S. Main St. or to admin@fostoriaohio.gov.
For more information, call 419-435-8282 or email admin@fostoriaohio.gov.

