Public Record

accident

Saturday:

• At 11:17 a.m., a crash was reported at Tiffin and Union streets. A citation for failure to yield was issued to a driver, but further information was unavailable.

arrest

Saturday:

• A subject was arrested around 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Wood Street on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. No further information available.

citations

Sunday:

• A subject was issued a citation around 2:30 p.m. for having a dog running at large, and a report of the incident is being forwarded to the county dog warden.

Saturday:

• A citation for speeding was issued around 4 p.m. in the area of Findlay and Lytle streets. No further information available.

• Around 5 p.m., a citation for public intoxication was issued to a male in the area of Elm and Union streets. He was released to a sober party.

theft

Sunday:

• At 1:19 p.m., a female reported the theft of items from her vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of West High Street.

vandalism

Sunday:

• At 7:41 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of College Avenue reported tires on his vehicle and his daughter’s vehicle were slashed.

Saturday:

• A resident of the 500 block of East North Street reported someone slashed tires on his vehicle the past few days.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 12:07 a.m., a resident of the area of Culbertson Avenue and Leonard Court reported dogs barking in the area. An officer confirmed the barking dogs and said he would return in the morning to talk to the dog’s owner.

• A report of an open door in the 400 block of Summit Street was received at 1:02 p.m. The house was checked and secured.

Saturday:

• At 12:07 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of West Lytle Street reported someone mowing a neighbor’s yard. An officer issued a warning for disorderly conduct to the person involved, and he was told not to mow again after dark.

• At 5:31 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of East Fremont Street reported a female was causing a disturbance. An officer issued warnings to both parties for disorderly conduct.

• A caller reported at 10:24 a.m. a dog sitting in the 300 block of East Tiffin Street. An officer took the dog to the city impound facility.

• At 12;28 p.m., a caller reported an unwanted subject at a residence in the 200 block of North Vine Street. An officer advised the complainant of eviction proceedings.

• A report of a missing juvenile was received at 2:21 p.m., but the juvenile was located and was given a warning for disorderly conduct and unruliness.

• At 5:34 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of Anderson Avenue reported loud music in the area. An officer advised the parties responsible to turn the music down.

• A domestic dispute was reported at 8:34 p.m. in the 200 block of Sandusky Street. An officer issued a warning for disorderly conduct.

• At 11:27 p.m., a resident of the city reported her juvenile daughter had been assaulted by another female juvenile.

Friday:

• A summons was issued for soliciting without a permit at 5:02 p.m. in the 600 block of Buckley Street.

• At 5:26 p.m., a caller reported a dispute between two parties in the 800 block of North Union Street. The parties were advised of their options.

• At 5:43 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of East Center Street reported someone had been in his back yard and tried to get into the house. An officer advised no entry was gained to the house.

• A caller reported at 6:48 p.m. there were children pulling a wagon in the street in the Circle Drive and Oaklawn Avenue area. An officer told the juveniles to stay out of the roadway.

• At 8:21 p.m., a caller reported juveniles in the street in the area of Center and Vine streets. An officer advised the parents of the complaint.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 7:52 a.m. to the 800 block of McDougal Street for a 56-year-old male having a seizure.

• EMS responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 300 block of North Wood Street for an ill person.

• At 11:07 a.m., EMS responded to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a person having respiratory problems.

Saturday:

• EMS responded at 1:11 a.m. to the 12500 block of Hughes Street for a 78-year-old male with a fever.

• EMS responded at 3:59 a.m. to the 800 block of Bugner Street for a person having difficulty breathing.

• At 5:12 p.m., EMS responded to the 200 block of East Crocker Street for a 68-year-old female having chest pains.

• EMS responded at 8:25 p.m. to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a 97-year-old female with a head wound.

Friday:

• EMS responded at 6:57 p.m. to the 100 block of East Fourth Street for a 48-year-old female who was dizzy.

• EMS responded at 8:52 p.m. to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a person with a medical problem.

• At 9:06 p.m., EMS responded to the 500 block of Stearns Road for a 71-year-old female who was ill.

