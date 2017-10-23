DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Randi Argabrite, (right), serves wine to Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce Director Sarah Stephens Krupp and Fostoria Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Renee Smith during the Fostoria Community Arts Council’s annual wine and cheese party Saturday evening at the BANKquet Hall. The party featured a wine tasting with hors d’oeuvres, along with a gift basket silent auction and 50/50 drawing. All proceeds from the event will benefit FCAC programs.

