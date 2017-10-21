Vaping device explodes in truck driver’s pocket

Posted On Sat. Oct 21st, 2017
CYGNET — A truck driver’s vaping device exploded in his shirt pocket Thursday night, injuring the man while he was driving south on Interstate 75 in Wood County.
The State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. north of Cygnet.
Daniel Reyes, 34, of Amherst, suffered burns as his shirt caught on fire, but managed to pull the truck to the side of the road. He put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
Emergency responders took Reyes to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. A medical helicopter then took him to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo.
Investigators said Reyes’ injuries were not life-threatening.

