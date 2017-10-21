Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury accident on Midblock at 5:32 p.m. Officer was unable to locate as the vehicles left prior to his arrival.

• Complainant reported a hit-skip on an unoccupied parked vehicle at 5:48 p.m. in the 300 block of West Jackson Street.

thefts

Friday:

• Tiffin Police Department reported a male stole two TVs from a store in Tiffin and fled toward Fostoria. Officer was unable to locate a vehicle matching the description.

• Complainant reported his North Union Street house was broken into and two TVs, a surround sound system and his jacket were stolen.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A Perry Street resident reported people with flashlights were in his backyard.

• Caller reported their dog chased an unknown hooded subject out of their Maple Street backyard.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested officers locate a subject on South Wood Street and have him contact them regarding his vehicle. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Officer was out with a vehicle in the middle of the roadway near Sunset Drive and Van Buren Street. Vehicle was towed.

• Subject located a license plate at one of the reservoirs. A message was left for the owner to pick it up.

• A Lynn Street resident advised a dog was on her front porch. Canine was returned to owner.

• Caller stated a canine was running loose in the area of Davoli Street and Dillon Road. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer completed a standby on McDougal Street.

• Caller stated two females were arguing on East Tiffin Street. Officer spoke to subjects who advised they were fine.

• Train company advised a rail fan was creating a traffic hazard on South Poplar Street. Officer spoke to subject who moved his vehicle.

• Officer was out with a subject soliciting without a permit on Buckley Street.

• Officer completed a welfare check on South Wood Street.

• An East Center Street resident reported someone was in their backyard attempting to get into their house. Officer attempted to locate the suspect.

• Complainant reported juveniles were pulling a wagon in the roadway near Circle Drive and Oaklawn Avenue creating a hazard. Officer told them to stay out of the streets.

Thursday:

• Complainant reported a dog attacked her daughter on Glenwood Avenue; advised the child wasn’t injured. Officer was unable to locate the canine or find its owners; information was forwarded to the dog warden for investigation.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on South Wood Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East High Street.

• Caller advised of a domestic disturbance with her intoxicated husband on North Main Street. Officer noted both parties were uncooperative and provided conflicting stories; male was transported to another residence.

• A Bowling Green transfer call advised of a female who took 40 muscle relaxers and left her South Wood Street residence. Officer located subject on West Center Street and transported her to the hospital for observation.

fire runs

Friday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a report of a house fire in the 500 block of Gormley Street at 12:14 a.m.

• EMS was requested for a female with severe abdominal pain at 1:02 a.m. in the 400 block of Beech Street.

Thursday:

• Squad was dispatched at 7:11 p.m. to the 600 block of Northview Drive for a female with abdominal pain.

