Fostoria BOE hires assistant treasurer

MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Schools hired an assistant treasurer during Friday’s board of education meeting.

Christine Kempf will begin her position within the district effective Nov. 6. Her contract will be up June 30, 2019.

The district opted to hire an assistant treasurer to replace the position of a fiscal service specialist and approved the updated job description during the September board meeting.

The district used to have a treasurer, assistant treasurer and a fiscal service specialist approximately seven years ago. However, it has been operating with just a treasurer and fiscal service specialist, a position that will be left vacant by Linda Wolf when she retires Jan. 1, 2018.

Replacing Wolf’s position with an assistant treasurer will allow the district to add responsibilities to the job, according to Treasurer Sue Lehmann. Kempf will be performing the same work as the fiscal service specialist with additional responsibilities such as assisting with budgeting and appropriations as well as performing special projects.

A licensed treasurer, Kempf has 21 years of experience working in public schools in the treasurer’s office. Most recently, she has spent about 16 years as the assistant treasurer at Perrysburg Schools.

She was chosen out of more than 10 applicants.

“Her experience speaks for itself,” Lehmann said Friday. “We’re very happy to have someone with her credentials and experience join our school district. I think she’ll be a very good fit.”

Separately, Lehmann provided the board with an update on the district’s fiscal standings in primary funds.

Revenue checks in at $6,914,012 while expenses reflect $5,497,734 at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal Year 18. Fund reserves increased by $1,603,725 for a cash balance of $8,286,616, which is $1,755,447 more than this time last year.

A big positive for the district is the numbers in the food service fund. Lehmann said expenses exceed revenues by $108,128; however, expenses for the period are down $20,626. She said this reduction in spending can be attributed to trouble securing substitute staff and the “astronomical” cost savings from joining HPS purchasing group.

“This department has been improving in their cash reserves over the last couple of years,” Lehmann said. “This is evident by comparing the funds cash balance from last year at this time to this year.”

Last year, the fund was -$202 but this year the fund has $40,898.

Revenue for the permanent improvement plan came in at $91,293 while expenses were at $59,072 for a cash balance of $914,516, $123,973 more than the prior year.

More home events and improved gate revenue have increased the athletics fund balance, closing the first quarter with $21,885.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the cost proposal for Environmental Consulting Services for the OFCC Demolition Projects from Brumbaugh-Herrick, Inc.

Superintendent Andrew Sprang said the company has monitored the conditions of the three buildings to be demolished as part of the building project — Riley and Longfellow elementary schools and the former Holmes building — insofar as asbestos and other environmental factors. They guide the district on the proper and safe way to demolish the structures; however, a date on the demolition of the buildings has not been set.

• Accepted a $5,000 grant from 2009 graduate and Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde to the district’s athletic department.

• Approved the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School band students’ field trip to Gatlinburg/Knoxville, Tennessee, April 25-27, 2019 to attend the Smokey Mountain Music Festival, University of Tennessee workshop and Dixie Stampede.

• Approved the 2017-18 Cooperative Services Agreement between FCS and the Wood County Educational Service Center for ED and MD programs.

The next meeting of the Fostoria City Schools Board of Education will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 in the board office at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, 1001 Park Ave.

