FCS makes progress on state report card

Many may agree the purpose of a K-12 education is to provide children with the background and knowledge they will need to succeed in life after high school.

Whether it be higher education or a career, educators seek to help their students grow academically as well as socially.

The 2016-17 district report card indicates Fostoria City Schools continues to do just that.

Superintendent Andrew Sprang went over the letter grades and details behind them during Friday’s board of education meeting.

Compared to a list of 20 similar districts insofar as characteristics of student population, FCS tied for 5th on its performance index score, which is a D.

Performance index — half of the achievement component — measures the achievement of every student while indicators met — the other half of the component — measures whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds such as “proficient.”

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Sprang said, noting less students scored limited and more students scored proficient this year. “We’re trending up and our (lower thresholds) are getting smaller and that’s the most important piece to me that less students are scoring limited.”

Overall, the district scored 4.3 fewer in limited, .3 fewer in basic, 3.4 more in proficient and 1.2 more in accelerated.

However, these improvements don’t transition to the indicators met, on which the district received a 0 percent.

Sprang said the state took away the Ohio Graduation test indicators, even though the district still had to give that assessment, and would have received them. While no indicators were met, he provided a positive statistic — 15 indicators showed growth.

Across the state, Sprang said 117 out of 608 districts and only one district in the 20 similar districts scored above an F on indicators met. Statewide, there were 23 A’s, 15 B’s, 21 C’s, 58 D’s and 491 F’s.

“I’m not trying to make excuses but this is the system that we’re under and I think when you really start looking at the data, you see how public schools are being labeled under this and you have to start to question some things,” Sprang said.

Looking at 20 similar districts across the state — such as Willard, Mansfield and Fremont — students in grades 5th and 6th rank in the top 10 while students in grades 3-4 and 7-12 rank anywhere from 9th to 20th.

“You see districts that are kicking our butts and you can see butts that we’re kicking,” Sprang said, explaining the district’s goal is to be in the top 10 in all aspects. “We have room to grow but looking at these 20 districts with similar characteristics is important.”

Growth can also be seen in other aspects of the district’s report card.

While FCS received an F in its gap closing, it increased from 4 percent to 46.2 percent, which Sprang said shows “tremendous growth.”

The gap closing shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for the “most vulnerable populations of students” in English, math and graduation, according to the report card.

In addition, the district brought its four-year graduation rate from an F to a C, which Sprang said was “another positive trend.” The four-year rate improved 9.3 percent while the 5-year rate went up 4.2 percent.

The graduation rate looks at the percent of students who are successfully finishing high school with a diploma in four or five years.

A struggle for the district, according to Sprang, would be to meet the performance index for gifted students. FCS has a small population qualified for the gifted category with a limit on services it can provide. However, gifted students scored a 94.7 percent at 113 out of 120 points. To reach the performance index, they needed 117 points.

Within the index, Sprang said he’d like to see the number of students scoring basic decrease as there is “no excuse to score less than proficient” in this category.

A real strength in the district continues to be the value added component.

FCS received an A in the progress component grade, which looks at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances. Expected growth by a student group gives the district a C grade while a group that has made more than expected growth earns an A or a B.

FCS’ A was earned with A’s in gifted, students with disabilities and lower 20 percent in achievement value added and a B in overall value added.

In addition, the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School received straight A’s in the progress section of the report card for the second year in a row. This achievement earned the school a Momentum Award last year.

“This shows there’s growth in our district,” Sprang said. “We’re taking kids and helping them grow and that’s an important piece.”

Another piece of the report card measures chronic absenteeism, which is defined as missing 10 percent of the school year (two or more days per month) for any reason, excused or unexcused.

The district has a chronic absenteeism rate of 19.5 percent with an attendance rate of 93.1 percent over the entire student body.

While the measure serves as a way the state can deal with truancy, Sprang said he believes it’s “creating a problem that doesn’t need to be there.”

Board member Anthony Thompson said he’d like to see the definition exclude excused absences for students such as his own children who often must miss school for trips to the dentist for their braces or other students who may have health issues, go on college visits or simply get the flu.

“We’re not where we want to be at the end of the mission but we’re making progress,” Sprang said of the overall report card. “Progress takes time but our dedication is starting to pay off in the things we’ve been implementing over the last several years. It is indicative here when we look at how the results are moving.”

Sprang left those in attendance with a list of goals the district has developed to help further that progress.

FCS will implement the Four Disciplines of Execution (4DX), which derives from FranklinCovey. FCS’ 4DX includes increasing the district’s academic performance index, increasing quality parent/teacher contacts, reducing chronic absenteeism, increasing students’ reading levels and increasing the percentage of students making one year’s growth in math and reading.

4DX narrows the focus of OIP action steps, which is the district’s current three-year plan that includes 24 goals.

4DX focuses on seven of those goals — develop preK-12 intervention and enrichment strategies; ensure vertical alignment preK-12; use assessment results to make data-based decisions for class instruction, intervention and enrichment opportunities and progress monitoring; developing and implementing a building-wide system to monitor and record positive contacts made to each student; creating and implementing a system to recognize student attendance in each building; creating a plan to promote groups/clubs/sports to students; and continuing research-based appropriate prevention, intervention and instruction and monitoring student progress.

“The idea is to think ‘What are one or two things I can do this week to help us win the goal?'” Sprang said. “It takes all of us. It takes the students, the staff, the parents, the community — all of us to educate our kids.”

More information on area schools’ report cards can be found by visiting http://reportcard.education.ohio.gov.

