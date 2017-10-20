UW campaign starts strong

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

The United Way of Fostoria announced Thursday roughly a quarter of its 2017 goal has already been met, less than a month after the campaign began.

At the first rally of the 2017 campaign season, Executive Director Evelyn Marker announced $47,760 has been pledged so far — about 24.49 percent of the $195,000 total goal set for the year.

“It’s right on where we usually are at this point in the campaign,” said Marker. “We know there’s a lot of large companies doing pretty well that just haven’t turned in their funds yet.”

The $195,000 goal for this year is the same as it was in 2016, when the campaign effort fell just about $4,000 short of hitting the mark.

“We think it’s doable,” Marker said of this year’s goal. “We have a lot of good returns coming in so far. And with all your help, we hope to be there.”

Marker provided a positive update on the 2016 campaign Thursday afternoon, announcing the final total came in at about $191,000 — nearly 98 percent of the goal.

Division goals for this year are as follows: $82,525 for Division I; $44,300 for Division II; $22,175 for Division III; $12,000 for Division IV; and $34,000 for Division V.

Members of each division were in attendance Thursday and announced their campaign pledges thus far.

Division I has raised $12,706.76 so far, about 15.4 percent of the group’s $82,525 goal.

Division II has garnered $4,071 thus far — about 9.2 percent of the $44,300 goal. Division III reported $4,608 pledged so far — about 22 percent of its $34,000 total for the 2017 campaign.

Divisions IV and V raised a $4,758.54 and $21,615.80, respectively. Division IV’s current pledges puts the group at a little more than 39 percent of its $12,000 goal, while Division V has already accumulated nearly 64 percent of its goal of $34,000.

All three pacesetters this year — Reineke Ford Family Dealership, St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria and Fostoria City Schools — reported raising more than they did this time last year.

In addition to allocating campaign funds and adding services such as community development, grant opportunities and First Call for Help, the organization has devoted time and effort to ensuring its funds do the most good for all of its partner agencies.

And for the first time since 2001, the United Way welcomed three new partner agencies into the fold — St. Vincent de Paul, Financial Assistance for Cancer (F.A.C.T.) and the Fostoria Learning Center.

The other 12 partner agencies are: Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity; Fostoria Senior Citizens Center; Black Swamp Area Council Boy Scouts; the Geary Family YMCA; Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; Camp Fire Northwest Ohio; First Step Healthy Family Resource Center; PatchWorks House; the American Red Cross of Hancock, Fostoria/Seneca and Wyandot counties; Community Hospice Care; SCAT (Seneca County Agency Transportation); and DayBreak of Fostoria.

The campaign cabinet includes co-chairs Mike Foos and his wife, Wendy; Mandi Ball and Tom Borer, Division I co-chairs; Sandy Hatfield and Tim Tiell, Division II co-chairs; Robin Bates, Division III chair; Matt Green, Divisions IV and V chair; Frank Kinn, leadership chair; and Scott Scherf, publicity chair.

The next campaign rallies are scheduled for noon on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 at the Geary Family YMCA Annex. All pledge forms and contributions must be submitted by Nov. 15.

The annual awards event will take place in February, recognizing area businesses which met or surpassed their respective goals, as well as employee participation.

For more information, contact the United Way office at 419-435-4484, visit http://www.unitedwayoffostoria.org/ or visit the United Way of Fostoria’s Facebook page.

