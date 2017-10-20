Turkey Trot provides food for the less fortunate

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

As many spend November making plans for a holiday feast, Fostorian Heather Bond is preparing to provide food for the less fortunate.

Five years ago Bond hosted Fostoria’s first Turkey Trot fundraiser on Thanksgiving Day morning. Less than 20 people showed up.

Last year, 62 participants pounded the pavement to help Bond feed the community’s families in need.

And this year, Bond is hoping to increase its numbers in participants and donations.

Bond said she would like to see 100 people turn out for the 5th annual holiday event. She’d also like to collect $1,500 for local food banks, about $400 over last year.

And you don’t have to trot like a turkey to take part.

“Some people run, some walk, we have a little bit of everything,” she said of the 5K. “We have a good variety of all ages including families pushing strollers.”

She said on average the 5K takes approximately one hour to complete.

The event steps off at 8 a.m. Nov. 23 at reservoirs 2 and 3. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the end of West Center Street.

There is no registration fee for the race, but Bond is asking for contributions of cash or non-perishable food items, which will be donated to the High Street United Methodist Church pantry, Fostoria’s Sharing Kitchen and Pantry Plus of Seneca County.

All donations can be dropped off at Jorie’s on Main or at the registration table at the end of West Center Street the day of the event.

Turkey Trot participants who give cash or food will have their name placed on a raffle ticket for a chance to win items that have been donated by area businesses. Additional raffle tickets for more chances to win will also be for sale.

So far, Bond said items collected for the raffle include a Sweet Nothings Photography package; signs and a basket of goodies. She said she is hoping for more raffle donations before the day of the event.

Prizes will also be given to the first three participants who complete the course.

“We walk around the big reservoir twice and the little one once,” she explained. “It’s a figure-8 course.”

T-shirts, which need to be ordered by participants by Nov. 3, will be available for purchase at registration. Cost is $12 for sizes small-XL and $14 for 2X-4X. Youth sizes are also available.

Bond said she is looking to business owners for more 5K sponsors at a $50 donation, which helps purchase the T-shirts.

Any business sponsoring the event gets its name on the back of the official Turkey Trot T-shirts. Sponsors must have the $50 fee to Bond by Oct. 30.

Current sponsors, include Jorie’s on Main, Big Bear Muffler, Droll Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning, First Federal Bank, the office of Badik and Badik and Hoening Funeral Home.

Those who think there isn’t enough hours in the day to participate in the Turkey Trot and plan a Thanksgiving feast need to think again.

Bond organizes and manages the 5K event only to return home to put out her own holiday spread.

“It takes a lot of hours and a lot of preparation in order to get it all done,” she said, adding her teenage sons help her out quite a bit.

In a Facebook message, Bond sums up the reason why more people should participate in Fostoria’s 5th annual Turkey Trot.

“This is a great way to teach your family that at any given time something could happen that would prevent you from enjoying your holiday with your family and friends. By coming together as a community we help strengthen those families in need … With your help we can make a difference.”

More information is available at: https://www.facebook.com/HeatherMBond/.

