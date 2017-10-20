MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Fri. Oct 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
arrests
Thursday:
• Jon M. Dillingham II, 28, last known address of Walbridge, was arrested and released to another law enforcement agency.
citations
Thursday:
• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following an accident near the intersection of East Lytle Street and South U.S. 23.
• Officer issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Sandusky Street at 2:49 p.m.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• Caller reported a camper parked on East Tiffin Street. Officer advised if the camper is still there Sunday it will be towed.
• Complainant came on station and advised she went to pay for an item and the clerk of a North Countyline Street business told her she had a counterfeit bill. Officer advised the bill was placed into evidence.
• A Buckley Street caller reported a bicycle in the backyard. Officer advised the bike was placed in the impound.
• Complainant reported being struck by one of the individuals in her care at a South U.S. 23 location; the individual did have “diminished capacity.” Officer advised the subject was dropped off at a justice center.
• A West North Street caller reported receiving threatening text messages from various phone numbers.
Wednesday:
• A South Wood Street caller requested assistance as she locked her keys inside her vehicle. Officer advised assistance was rendered.
• Complainant requested an officer and advised a woman kept driving by a Lynn Street location throwing trash in her yard.
• An East Crocker Street caller reported two male juveniles would not listen, requested an officer.
• Complainant reported he was outside his ex’s East North Street house for 30 minutes waiting for his ex to bring his daughter out for visitation and she never did.
• A West Fremont Street caller reported receiving scam calls.
• Complainant came on station and requested an officer do a standby while she exchanges items with her ex. Officer advised items were exchanged.
• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer about a male subject who beat up his brother the night before. Officer advised he would forward the information to the officer handling the case.
• Complainant reported a man jumped into her vehicle while she was stopped at a stop sign near a West High Street location; advised he was possibly “on something.” When she stopped at a business, the man took off towards High Street. Officer advised he located the man running across a parking lot and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
• Complainant requested an officer to a standby while she heads to her vehicle at a Peeler Drive location as there was a suspicious vehicle parked next to hers.
fire runs
Thursday:
• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:39 p.m. for an elderly female.
• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 2:21 p.m. for an elderly male with low hemoglobin.
Wednesday:
• 9-1-1 caller requested EMS and an officer to the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 3:36 p.m.
• 9-1-1 caller at 4:06 p.m. requested EMS to the 300 block of West South Street for an infant having a seizure.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• A West Ohio 18 caller reported someone stole her purse and left in a white vehicle. She later called and advised deputies she found her purse buried under some items.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep Volleyball: Cheftains falls to Arlington

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BASCOM — Arlington wasn’t going to let something like the loss of seven graduates from a 23-win 2016
Posted On 19 Oct 2017
Off

Prep Volleyball: New Riegel knocks out Arcadia in 4

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig had 22 kills, five aces and 11 digs as the Blue Jackets knocked off Arcadia 25-17, 19-25,
Posted On 19 Oct 2017
Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Thursday’s Results Toledo City League Toledo Waite 27, Toledo Bowsher 26 Around Ohio Carlisle 28, Eaton 20 Cin. Hillcrest 24,
Posted On 19 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company