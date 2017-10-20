Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• Jon M. Dillingham II, 28, last known address of Walbridge, was arrested and released to another law enforcement agency.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following an accident near the intersection of East Lytle Street and South U.S. 23.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Sandusky Street at 2:49 p.m.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller reported a camper parked on East Tiffin Street. Officer advised if the camper is still there Sunday it will be towed.

• Complainant came on station and advised she went to pay for an item and the clerk of a North Countyline Street business told her she had a counterfeit bill. Officer advised the bill was placed into evidence.

• A Buckley Street caller reported a bicycle in the backyard. Officer advised the bike was placed in the impound.

• Complainant reported being struck by one of the individuals in her care at a South U.S. 23 location; the individual did have “diminished capacity.” Officer advised the subject was dropped off at a justice center.

• A West North Street caller reported receiving threatening text messages from various phone numbers.

Wednesday:

• A South Wood Street caller requested assistance as she locked her keys inside her vehicle. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Complainant requested an officer and advised a woman kept driving by a Lynn Street location throwing trash in her yard.

• An East Crocker Street caller reported two male juveniles would not listen, requested an officer.

• Complainant reported he was outside his ex’s East North Street house for 30 minutes waiting for his ex to bring his daughter out for visitation and she never did.

• A West Fremont Street caller reported receiving scam calls.

• Complainant came on station and requested an officer do a standby while she exchanges items with her ex. Officer advised items were exchanged.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer about a male subject who beat up his brother the night before. Officer advised he would forward the information to the officer handling the case.

• Complainant reported a man jumped into her vehicle while she was stopped at a stop sign near a West High Street location; advised he was possibly “on something.” When she stopped at a business, the man took off towards High Street. Officer advised he located the man running across a parking lot and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

• Complainant requested an officer to a standby while she heads to her vehicle at a Peeler Drive location as there was a suspicious vehicle parked next to hers.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:39 p.m. for an elderly female.

• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 2:21 p.m. for an elderly male with low hemoglobin.

Wednesday:

• 9-1-1 caller requested EMS and an officer to the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 3:36 p.m.

• 9-1-1 caller at 4:06 p.m. requested EMS to the 300 block of West South Street for an infant having a seizure.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A West Ohio 18 caller reported someone stole her purse and left in a white vehicle. She later called and advised deputies she found her purse buried under some items.

Comments

comments