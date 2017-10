BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times

Longfellow students meet furry fall friends

JamariOnna Williams (left) and Cameron Vaughn, kindergarten students at Longfellow School, pet a trio of bunny rabbits Thursday morning during a field trip to Riehm Produce Farm in Tiffin. Two groups of Longfellow students spent their morning picking pumpkins, meandering through a corn maze, taking a hayride and making some new animal friends at the family-owned farm.

