Two Fostoria council seats contested

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

The landscape of Fostoria’s legislative body could undergo a drastic change when voters head to the polls in a few weeks.

Two of Fostoria City Council’s four ward seats are being contested Nov. 7 as longtime incumbents will be challenged by a pair of newcomers.

Ward 1

Paula Dillon, who has represented the residents of Ward 1 since 2010, will defend her seat against Jonathon Puffenberger, chairman of the Seneca County Democratic Executive Committee.

Dillon, 967 Buckley St., has been an active member of the community for many years, previously serving as a Fostoria Cash Mob board member, a volunteer at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and a trustee with the United Auto Works local 533.

“I have always been and always will be there to voice the public’s concern and building public policy that will empower the public,” Dillon said. “With eight years of experience with the council, I know how the city works and I look forward to serving our great community.”

Since winning the 1st Ward seat nearly eight years ago, Dillon said she has worked with her constituents to address the abundance of vacant and blighted homes in their neighborhoods.

“I know how aggravated they get,” she said. “If you have a house beside you that’s vacant and the yard’s not getting mowed — I’ve lived it. It’s daily. You look out there and think, ‘Should I mow it? Should I not mow it?’ I feel for them because I’ve been there.”

Dillon’s effort to clean up the neighborhoods of Ward 1 have gone far beyond answering phone calls. The lifelong Fostorian has been seen mowing grass and raking leaves outside those eyesores on numerous occasions.

“It’s a catch-22,” she said. “The city should be mowing it and putting it on their taxes, but (the residents) don’t want to look at it. But mowing it gets the owner off the hook. They’re kind of stuck.”

Fostoria’s economic recovery will continue to be Dillon’s primary focus if re-elected — strengthening the local workforce by bringing in good jobs with equitable incomes and working with state officials to enact strong policies for small municipalities.

Dillon is one of several council members who has voiced support for a proposed 6-mill property tax levy, which officials say will generate roughly $3.5 million in revenue for the general fund by 2021.

But as someone who has seen the mass exodus of local industry leave many unemployed, she said she understands the public’s frustration.

“Passing the tax levy is so important,” she said. “We have great people and a great city. With the state’s guidance and our citizens’ input, we have the power to overcome any obstacle.”

Her opponent, Puffenberger, is another born-and-raised Fostorian who chose to run for council to provide a good future for the city.

“The city of Fostoria is at a crossroads,” Puffenberger said. “We can either continue with the ways of the past that have brought us to the brink of failure, or we can come together as a community to find creative solutions that will make Fostoria and its residents prosper.”

Puffenberger, 216 W. Jackson St., said Fostoria needs a vision for the future that will bring community leaders, local government officials and citizens together to make the city a great place to live.

“This vision must look ahead more than just a few years — more than just a decade,” he said. “We must insist that future generations have the resources and tools to succeed, long after all of us are gone.”

Puffenberger said he has that vision.

“As a member of city council, I will work tirelessly to reach out to the citizens and listen to their concerns and ideas for the future,” he said. “… Because, after all, I am here for the people.”

If elected, Puffenberger has said his key goal would be ensuring future drafts of the city budget “account for the realities.”

“I will make sure our city government uses our tax dollars with efficiency, to make sure we never have another fiscal emergency again,” he said. “We cannot afford to be complacent, or just hope for the best.

Puffenberger is no stranger to the world of local government. In addition to his work on the local Democratic committee, his mother, Mary Puffenberger, served as representative of the very ward he’s vying for — predating both Dillon and her predecessor, Don Myers.

Ward 4

Council’s 4th Ward will also be up for grabs when the incumbent of 14 years, Tom Lake, faces off against longtime resident Michael Spencer.

Lake, 159 E. Fourth St., is council’s longest-serving active member. Since beginning his first term in 2003, Lake’s goals have been to bring big business back to Fostoria, fight local unemployment and create more opportunities for recreation.

“I just want to try to keep the city going in the right direction and bring more jobs to Fostoria,” Lake said Tuesday. “We need to keep FEDC (Fostoria Economic Development Corporation) working and try to get everything in order to get something accomplished.”

Lake also backs the proposed tax increase, saying the future of Fostoria’s police, fire and EMS services depends on it.

“Without that, we’re dead in the water. We have to have it,” he said. “It’s going to cost me about $105 a year on my home, and I’m more than willing to pay that to keep EMS and fire. I’m diabetic so if I need them, I need them. It’s very important.”

He has previously served on the city’s law and ordinance committee for eight years and the airport committee for a decade. He is currently an active member of the public affairs committee.

Lake said his favorite part of being on council is helping the people of his ward, as well as residents from other parts of the city who have shown they trust him to solve common problems.

“When I get a call, I go to their house or I call them back. If I can help them, I fix it. If I can’t, I tell them I can’t fix it,” he said. “But I always return my calls. I never leave anyone hanging without answering their questions.”

Spencer, 235 W. Lytle St., has called Lake “out of touch” with the needs of 4th Ward residents, saying he is more qualified to be a voice for his neighbors.

“I’m just working to get as much in town as I possibly can,” said Spencer. “Win or lose, I’m still going to go for that. I want Fostoria back to the way it was and I want to have fun doing it, too.”

Back in April, Spencer said he had been in contact with representatives from membership-only retail giant Sam’s Club about potentially building a new location in Fostoria. When asked for an update by the Review Times on Tuesday, he said talks are still ongoing.

“They haven’t said no, they haven’t said yes,” he said. “But they’re thinking about it.”

If elected, Spencer said he hopes to combat unemployment by enticing more big businesses to invest in Fostoria.

“I want to see Fostoria be able to employ people here, which means more people will move back here and live,” he said. “It’ll help the school system, it’ll help everything. We need bigger businesses.”

“We don’t need all these empty buildings. We don’t need people moving out of here,” he added.

He also wants to give Fostorians more options for entertainment so less taxpayer money would be spent in neighboring communities such as Findlay and Tiffin.

“There really isn’t that much for people to do,” he said. “We need to give them something to do so we can make people want to move here.”

A vocal supporter of Fostoria’s safety forces, Spencer said he’s urging residents to vote in favor of the tax levy so police and firefighters can continue to adequately serve the city.

“If they vote down this levy, we are going to have chaos around here,” he said. “I know people are strapped for money, but if we don’t pass this levy the safety forces are going to drop so bad and response times are going to be all out of whack.”

