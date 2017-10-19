Public Record

Fostoria
accidents
Wednesday:
• An accident was reported at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South Town Street. When the officer arrived at the scene one of the drivers involved had left stating they had something to do with children. The striking vehicle was not there and the victim did not know if they wanted to file a report or not. They will get back with the officer who will also try to get into contact with the driver of the other vehicle.
arrests
Wednesday:
• Krystina Marie Biller, of 1201 Beier Drive Apt. C, was arrested for shoplifting at a West High Street business after being caught by an employee.
• Danyl K. Danner, 106 Taft Street Apt. A, was arrested for a warrant out of Tiffin/Fostoria Municipal Court for failure to appear.
citations
Wednesday:
• A citation was issued during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue for a child required to be in a seat .
• A citation was issued during a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Sandusky Street.
• A citation was issued for speed in the 1400 block of Sandusky Street.
• Officer issued citations for two counts of driving under suspension and turn signal violation during a traffic stop at the intersection of West Sixth Street and South Wood Street.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Complainant requested an officer for a reckless driver headed into the city on Ohio 12. Officer was unable to locate vehicle.
• A vehicle was impounded and plates were confiscated after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue.
• Complainant came on station and advised that there is a vehicle parked across from their location that has been sitting there for a while. Tires have been marked and officer will check back in 48 hours.
• Complainant advised of a barking dog. Dog is inside now.
• Officer reported to a verbal domestic disturbance. Both parties were advised of their options and the female is leaving for the evening.
• Vehicle owner was warned for parking on the sidewalk. The vehicle has been moved.
Seneca County
citations
Wednesday:
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop West Ohio 12 and North County Road 5.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Caller reported property damage at their North Ohio 635 residence.
• Callers complained of a blocked crossings on North Township Road 59, North Township Road 43 and North Township Road 47. Deputy noted the crossing was clear.
Thursday:
• Complainant reported juveniles in dark clothing standing along the roadway near West Ohio 12 and North Township Road 69. Deputy noted the subjects were in the ditch on the field and not near the roadway.
• Caller reported a vehicle swerving all over the roadway near West Ohio 18 and North Ohio 635. Deputy was unable to locate.

