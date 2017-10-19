MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Longfellow School students (above) hold signs reading “Go Pirates” and “From Your Friends In Fostoria” Wednesday morning at the Fostoria City Schools bus garage while school supplies are loaded into a Roppe Holding Company semi truck (below). The district collected about 60 boxes full of supplies for a Texas school affected by Hurricane Harvey. Pencils, pens, paper, folders, erasers, scissors, glue, book bags, dry erase markers, notebooks and more were donated to Live Oak Learning Center in Rockport, Texas — a fellow Leader in Me school impacted by the devastating hurricane. The school suffered heavy water damage throughout the hallways as well as nearly half of the classrooms. About 16 classrooms received new walls while the gymnasium and the cafeteria/auditorium lost their floors. More than $150 was also collected for the school and was used to purchase 16 sets of Leader in Me books from scholastic to send. The district collaborated with Roppe to ship the school supplies to Texas. The shipment will depart this weekend and is expected to arrive at the school by Tuesday.

