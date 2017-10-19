City officials stress importance of tax levy

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

If voters reject a 6-mill property tax levy next month, city officials say nearly a dozen members of Fostoria’s safety forces could lose their jobs.

But some critics of the ballot measure have called the looming threat of layoffs a scare tactic used by the administration to pressure voters into approving the tax hike on Nov. 7.

“It’s not a scare tactic, it’s a legal reality,” said Law Director Tim Hoover. “People need to remember that. We’re not just making this up to scare people. If we have to cut eight to 11 positions, people need to remember that translates, potentially, into some very negative consequences where you might call for emergency medical services and you may have to wait 15-20 minutes for them to show up from Bascom. That’s a reality.”

The levy, which is expected to provide nearly $3.5 million to the general fund by 2022, is a vital component of the city’s five-year financial recovery plan. Fostoria was placed in fiscal emergency on May 25, 2016 by State Auditor Dave Yost.

Funds from the levy would be used to support the city’s safety forces, keeping police, and fire and EMS services staffed at a level officials say Fostorians have become accustomed to.

If voters approve the levy, the city plans to hire three additional firefighters to grow Fostoria Fire Division’s roster from 15 to 18. A three-year SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant the city was recently awarded would fund 75 percent of the wages and benefits of those firefighters for two years, decreasing to 25 percent in the third year.

Police Chief Keith Loreno would look to replace a couple of the positions he’s lost in recent years, as well.

According to the city’s financial recovery plan, the hiring of any police officers or firefighters has always been contingent on the passage of the tax increase. The city is also waiting to see how voters decide on the levy before formally accepting the SAFER grant.

Levy failure would result in the layoff of four police officers, two firefighters and two police clerks. Additionally, any positions already vacated due to attrition or retirement would not be replaced.

“We know the ramifications of not passing this operational levy are fairly massive layoffs within the safety forces because they are the lion’s share of what is in the general fund,” said Mayor Eric Keckler.

Those cuts would be in addition to a bevy of cost-saving measures made by officials in recent years, including changing phone systems, negotiating with local unions on issues of longevity and prescription drug coverage, and consolidating courts with Tiffin.

“From the minute I walked in the door, we have worked at lowering costs on pretty much everything we do,” Keckler said. “… We’re going to continue to look at innovative ideas on ways to save on everything we pay for. That’ll hopefully allow us to cut costs enough so that we won’t be back asking for anything in the future.”

Throughout the last eight years or so, Fostoria’s general fund has shrunk from roughly $8.5 million to about $6 million — due, in large part, to the effects of the Great Recession on the local economy.

The city’s financial recovery plan includes nearly $3.2 million in cuts to be made from now until 2021, including the closure of the city pool and elimination of the local emergency dispatch unit.

“There are no other meaningful cuts to be made,” said Hoover. “If you eliminated the department of finance, the street department and the department of law, you still wouldn’t be out of fiscal emergency. That’s a fact. And without your administrative agencies, I’m not really sure how you run a city.”

For the owner of a $100,000 home, the five-year operational levy would tack an additional $210 onto annual property tax bills. The owner of a $75,000 house could expect to pay an extra $157 per year.

Collections would begin in 2018 and continue through 2022.

The legislation was originally introduced as a fire levy earlier this year, which was met with blowback from both councilmembers and citizens. The administration then revised the language to include separate subsections for both police and fire/EMS services.

However, due to state legal restrictions, the administration was told the ballot language could not earmark levy funds specifically for police and fire/EMS services without having two separate, 3-mill levies.

“That would have been very complicated to say the least because if one fails and the other passes, then you’re really no better off,” Hoover said.

To remedy the issue, Hoover said he drafted the legislation as a general fund operating levy and created a separate ordinance specifying the money would be used to maintain the city’s safety forces.

If the levy fails, the state-appointed Financial Planning and Supervision Commission has the authority to make a 15 percent, across-the-board cut to the city budget.

“We’re going to have to work hard to figure out how to keep our costs down,” said the mayor. “People expect certain kinds of services and we have to come up with ways where we can continue to provide those services in a cost-effective manner.”

