4 vie for 3 seats on Fostoria school board

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Three seats on Fostoria City Schools’ Board of Education will be up for grabs Nov. 7.

Four candidates are vying for the positions currently taken by long-time board members Patrick Grine and Anthony Thompson, who were elected for their first terms in November 2009, and Sharon Stannard, who began her first term in January 2010. Fostoria resident Heidi Kauffman will throw her hat into the ring with the trio, who ran uncontested in 2013.

HEIDI KAUFFMAN

Kauffman moved to Fostoria from Columbus with her husband and four children in 2010. Three of their children have since graduated from the school district — in 2013, 2016 and 2017. The fourth is a sophomore at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.

Her desire to run for a position on the school board came when she wasn’t receiving answers to questions about various things within the district. Instead of letting it go, she said she thought she would become a part of the district to get the answers herself.

First and foremost, if elected, Kauffman said she’d like to improve communication within the district as well as between the district and the community with the ultimate goal of bringing more parents into the schools.

She said she and other parents were in the Columbus schools about three times a week when she lived in the state’s capital, volunteering to help students read or work on math problems. However, when she brought her children to Fostoria’s school district, she noticed a severe lack in parent involvement.

“When I realized they had no parent involvement, I thought ‘this is not good.’ Parents need to be the backbone of the school district. They shouldn’t put all the weight on the administrators,” she said. “It’s our responsibility to ensure our kids are getting educated. Parents can be a great asset to the district.”

While she’s seen parents who have attempted to become involved within Fostoria’s schools, she said they pulled their kids and moved when they weren’t getting the outcome they were looking for.

“Those are the parents you want to stay, the ones who want to be involved and come in and volunteer, but it’s like we didn’t want them,” she said. “I don’t expect my school district to be my babysitter. Myself and the school district should work together so our kids can go on to higher education or a job. I don’t think it’s the district’s responsibility to do everything and I want to build that relationship back up between the school district and the parents.”

From discussions with other parents and community members, Kauffman said she feels a public relations piece is missing from the board of education. She hopes to change that by getting the board more involved in other aspects of the district, such as attending band and choir concerts, athletic games and other events hosted at the schools.

She said if she’s elected, her main job would be to ensure the community is being listened to and that district officials are “reporting the right things to the community.”

Another goal of hers is to adopt a better district calendar, one that doesn’t have overlapping events.

Kauffman works part-time at Kohl’s Distribution Center while attending Ashland University to obtain her Master of Business Administration.

In addition to her background in retail management, she has helped coach girls’ basketball, volunteered as a parent for school musicals and band events and served as the auxiliary advisor from 2010-17. She currently teaches baton twirling two nights a week.

PATRICK GRINE

The other three candidates began their terms on the board of education eight years ago, serving a total of two terms.

They all agreed they would like to continue and complete what they started, which was to “develop a structure for improving the district’s accountability, student achievement and operational efficiency,” according to Grine.

“Four out of five current board members have been together from the beginning of this change,” he said. “We would like to make sure a firm foundation has been established and will continue for years to come before handing over the responsibility and commitment to someone else.”

A lifetime resident of Fostoria, Grine was the fourth generation — and his children mark the fifth generation — of his family to attend and graduate from Fostoria City Schools.

Grine is the chemistry department lab manager and instructor at the University of Findlay. In addition to his role on the board of education, he has also coached area sports, taught Boy Scout merit badge classes and helped his daughter with 4-H.

“The roots and heart of any city or town is the school system,” he said. “Everything originates and grows from the school system. If it is broken, your town or city can never reach its true potential.”

ANTHONY THOMPSON

When his term expires at the end of the year, Thompson said he also hopes to continue his service to the community and the district.

“In my time I have witnessed first-hand a lot of positive changes for our school district: a continued strive to improve financially, to improve academically, to improve our buildings and to improve our relationship with the community,” he said, explaining that is exactly why he wishes to serve another term on the board.

With the district still in the beginning stages of transformation in the building project, Thompson said he hopes to be able to continue guiding and aiding in that improvement throughout the district.

Through a partnership with the Ohio School Facilities Commission, the state will fund 89 percent of the nearly $50 million project — $41,851,085 — leaving the district to pay $9,446,893.

The cost will include partial demolition of most of the junior/senior high school building, which was built in the 1970s, as well as Riley Elementary and Longfellow schools and the former Holmes Elementary School building.

Included in the project budget is money for a new 123,314 square-foot junior/senior high school building and adding 11,533 square feet of new space to the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School to create nine new classrooms as well as new furniture, technology, kitchen supplies, maintenance and heating and cooling. Recently purchased items in the current buildings will also be kept.

Shook Touchstone was awarded the $40.5 million contract to construct the new building while Garmann Miller & Associates was chosen as the architect for the project.

Community members showed their support in the district when the majority voted in favor of a tax levy to help cover the LFI costs to upgrade the facilities. The 3.5-mill, 35-year bond issue was passed in November 2015. The district began collecting taxes in 2016.

“I am so excited and proud to know that the Fostoria community passed a levy securing the finances to realize such a dream,” he said, adding he hopes to see the project through as a member of the school board.

Born and raised in Fostoria, Thompson — who has served Wood County as a deputy at the sheriff’s office for the past 17 years — attended the former Field School, former Emerson Junior High and Fostoria High School, graduating in 1990.

He, his wife and their five children live in Flechtner Heights. As a parent of three children who have been in the school district — a 2016 graduate, a senior and a sophomore — as well as two youngsters who will “definitely be little Redmen,” he said he has always had a great interest in the growth and development of Fostoria students.

He became interested in running for a seat on the school board about 10 years ago, claiming his seat in 2009.

“Throughout my school years and beyond, I have always had a deep love for Fostoria and the people of Fostoria,” he said. “I love the community that I grew up with and want to see it thrive, to be successful and to showcase our talents to everyone. If I am blessed to serve another term as a board member, I will continue to do my very best for my community alongside other dedicated Fostorians, to stay focused and faithful.”

SHARON STANNARD

A board member since January 2010, Stannard said she also hopes to see the rehabbing and building of the new high school as it will provide “outstanding facilities that will enhance the educational opportunities for all students.”

She has served the district for 30 years as a sixth-grade teacher, a principal at the former Field School, assistant superintendent and superintendent for nine years before retiring.

In addition to her duties on the school board, Stannard serves on the Wesley Center Board, teaches Bible study classes at Good Shepherd Home and is the president of the Fostoria Woman’s Club.

“I come home to my three dogs and two cats, I love to read and travel but Fostoria City Schools is always first in my heart,” she said.

If selected for another four-year term, Stannard said her goals would include maintaining the district’s financial stability, ensuring the best teachers are hired when there is a need and encouraging the expansion of The Leader in Me Program.

The district implemented the principles of The Leader in Me — a program which creates a lifestyle educators and students can follow to develop leadership, culture and academics in the building and the district — in the three elementary school buildings two years ago. The initiative was established in the junior/senior high school this year.

The fundamentals include “The 7 Habits” — be proactive; begin with the end in mind; put first things first; think win-win; seek first to understand, then be understood; synergize; and sharpen the saw.

“It has been very rewarding to see all the positive changes from being financially troubled to being stable, to see the implementation of The Leader in Me, the progress that has been made on the state tests, employment of dynamic administrators and the ever-strong teachers and classified staff,” Stannard said. “I have invested my entire life in Fostoria schools. It is great to interact with former students and now be a part of their children’s education.”

The three elected board members will join board President Dr. Thomas Guernsey and board member Tom Grine.

